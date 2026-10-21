Posted in: Aspyr Media, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: shrek, Shrek 2 Remastered

Shrek 2 Remastered Video Game Officially Arrives on November 10

Those who love the original Shrek 2 video game will be happy to know the title is coming back with a remastered edition on November 10

Article Summary Shrek 2 Remastered launches November 10 on PC and consoles, bringing the 2004 DreamWorks game back for a new era.

Aspyr’s Shrek remaster upgrades the classic with improved graphics, enhanced UI, modernized controls, and 4K support.

Play Shrek 2 Remastered solo or with up to four players in couch co-op, online multiplayer, or mixed co-op modes.

Return to Far Far Away, swap between favorite Shrek characters, solve puzzles, battle bosses, and use Photo Mode.

Aspyr has partnered with DreamWorks to give the Shrek 2 video game a complete remaster, which will be released for PC and consoles on November 10. The original game, which was based on the film's sequel, was released in 2004 and received mixed reviews for its ability to take the source material and turn it into a button-mashing co-op adventure that somehow made it onto people's replay lists on Twitch a few years ago. The company has taken the title, given it a bit of a cleanup with modernized controls, and has it set to be released in a few weeks. You can check out the trailer and more details from the developers here.

Shrek 2 Remastered Brings The Green Sequel Action To PC and Consoles

Journey with Shrek, Fiona, Donkey, and friends for nostalgic, pick-up-and-play, button-mashing fun and humor through the fairytale kingdom of Far Far Away in DreamWorks Shrek 2 Remastered. Play solo or with up to three pals in co-op as your favorite Shrek characters, traveling from Shrek's swamp to Fiona's castle and everywhere in between while meeting familiar characters along the way.

Improved Graphics: Everything has been rebuilt with better textures, enhanced UI, 4K resolution* and cutscenes.

New Features: Create timeless snapshots using the new Photo Mode and unlock cheats in the new Cheats Menu to make your playthrough a seamless experience.

Up-to-4-Player Couch Co-op, Online or Mixed: A cozy, team-based co-op action-adventure game, playable solo or with up to four players in couch co-op, online multiplayer, and mixed online multiplayer & couch co-op.

Immersive Levels Straight Out of a Fairytale : From Shrek's swamp to the castle of Far Far Away, relive iconic moments from the movie featuring beloved characters and hidden Easter Eggs.

Swap Heroes at Any Time : Swap your hero to battle enemies, conquer bosses, and solve environmental puzzles using your characters' unique abilities to advance the story.

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