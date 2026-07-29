Posted in: Brawlhalla, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: dreamworks, shrek

Shrek Has Been Added To Brawlhalla Along With His Friends

Brawlhalla has added a tough new competitor: Shrek has arrived, joined by Princess Fiona, Puss in Boots, and Donkey.

Article Summary Shrek joins Brawlhalla as a Mythic Crossover, bringing his iconic ogre strength into Ubisoft’s fighting game.

Princess Fiona and Puss in Boots enter the Shrek Brawlhalla crossover, while Donkey appears as a reactive Companion.

The Shrek crossover event adds Shrek’s Swamp and Shrek’s Muddy Swamp, including a new mud hazard for casual matches.

Shrek Brawlhalla items also include a Mongo KO Effect and emoji skins inspired by Lord Farquaad, Dragon, and Pinocchio.

Ubisoft has teamed up with DreamWorks to bring Shrek to the game, along with a number of his friends to join the fight. As it is with previous crossovers, you're getting four characters from the franchise to fight in the game, as Princess Fiona, Donkey, and Puss in Boots join the fight as well to offer some fun variety to the fight. You'll also see two familiar maps added to the game as you'll duke it out with characters from across teh game's entire franchise in two different swamps. We have more details about all the content here, as it's now live in the game as part of a crossover event until August 19.

What Are You Doing In My Swamp?! Shrek Joins Brawlhalla

The integration is timed to the 25th anniversary of the Academy Award-winning Shrek and arrives ahead of DreamWorks Animation's all-new chapter in the franchise, with Shrek 5 premiering in theaters next summer. Players can expect to see their favorite Shrek characters with the following features:

Shrek – The irascible but lovable hero joins Brawlhalla as a Mythic Crossover and uses his ogre strength during battles.

– The irascible but lovable hero joins Brawlhalla as a Mythic Crossover and uses his ogre strength during battles. Princess Fiona – Assertive and independent, Fiona brawls in her signature green dress as a Mythic Crossover.

– Assertive and independent, Fiona brawls in her signature green dress as a Mythic Crossover. Puss in Boots – Puss in Boots will harness his swordsmanship—along with his suaveness and feline prowess—when facing opponents and will be available as an Epic Crossover.

– Puss in Boots will harness his swordsmanship—along with his suaveness and feline prowess—when facing opponents and will be available as an Epic Crossover. Donkey – The ultimate enthusiastic best bud, Donkey joins as a Companion and will react to the events of the battle.

The event will also include two Maps: Shrek's Swamp, a Competitive Map, and Shrek's Muddy Swamp, a Casual Map with a brand-new mud hazard developed for this crossover! Both Maps feature Shrek's iconic swamp as the backdrop. Players can purchase other items inspired by unforgettable characters from Far Far Away, including a KO Effect of Mongo the giant gingerbread man and Emoji Skins featuring Lord Farquaad, Dragon, and Pinocchio.

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