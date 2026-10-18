Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: dice, Sirius Dice

Sirius Dice Drop Dungeons & Dragons: Magic & Mysteries Treasure Packs

Sirius Dice have revealed a new lineup of special packs ahead of the holidays with Dungeons & Dragons: Magic & Mysteries Treasure Packs

Article Summary Sirius Dice and Wizards of the Coast unveil Dungeons & Dragons: Magic & Mysteries Treasure Packs for holiday pre-orders.

Each Dungeons & Dragons blind-box style pack includes a random 7-piece dice set, cloth dice bag, and enamel pin.

Collectors can hunt for 50+ exclusive dice sets, seven embroidered bags, and 20 unique Dungeons & Dragons pins.

Dungeons & Dragons: Magic & Mysteries Treasure Packs are available now for pre-order at $20 each on Sirius Dice.

Sirius Dice has teamed with Wizards of the Coast to release a new line of D&D items, as they showed off the Dungeons & Dragons: Magic & Mysteries Treasure Packs. The team has created what are essentially D&D blind boxes, each designed to give players a random surprise: some dice, an enamel pin, and a cloth dice bag to carry them in.

There are 50 sets of dice that you could get, as well as seven bags and 17 pins, making hundreds of possible combinations to come across. But you won't know what you're getting until you open up the pack and see what's inside. It's a great idea if you have players who are not super obsessed with how their stuff looks, which we know can be challenging. We have the finer details below as these are now up for pre-order on their website, going for $20 per pack.

Dungeons & Dragons: Magic & Mysteries Treasure Packs

Step into a world of spellcraft, mystery, and monstrous power with the all-new Dungeons & Dragons: Magic & Mysteries Treasure Packs—a collectible treasure experience. Every foil pouch contains magical surprises designed for adventurers, collectors, and dice goblins alike. Discover dazzling new dice sets inspired by iconic spells, legendary magic users, mystical artifacts, and the terrifying creatures that lurk beyond the veil. Each Magic & Mysteries Treasure Pack includes:

1 Randomized Exclusive 7-Piece Dice Set

1 Embroidered Cloth Dice Bag

1 Collectible Enamel Pin

With more than 50 all-new dice sets exclusive to this release, Magic & Mysteries Treasure Packs bring the thrill of discovery to every pull—perfect for lifelong Dungeon Masters, dedicated RPG players, and passionate dice collectors alike.

All-New Collectible Enamel Pins

For the first time, Treasure Packs include collectible enamel pins in place of ability coins. With 20 unique designs to discover, these pins celebrate the most iconic spells, magical effects, and legendary arcane moments in D&D.

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