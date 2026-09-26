Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: d&d, Ravenloft, Sirius Dice

Sirius Dice Revealed Multiple Dungeons & Dragons Ravenloft Items

Sirius Dice have revealed multiple new Dungeons & Dragons items, many of them tied to Ravenloft as we head into Halloween.

Article Summary Sirius Dice unveils new Dungeons & Dragons gear for Halloween, led by Ravenloft-themed collectibles and dice.

D&D: Mists of Ravenloft Treasure Packs include dice, embroidered bags, and metal coins across 50+ unique sets.

Adventure Dice sets spotlight Strahd, Viktra Mordenheim, plus Cleric, Ranger, Warlock, and Sorcerer themes.

A giant Themberchaud 55mm D20 and a 1977 Holmes Boxed Set metal miniature expand the Dungeons & Dragons lineup.

Sirius Dice has revealed a new set of items for Dungeons & Dragons, many of them revolving around Ravenloft in time for Halloween. Specifically, the majority of these focus on Ravenloft, as they have created a couple of sealed D&D: Mists of Ravenloft Treasure Packs, a new gargantuan 55mm D20 with the mighty dragon Themberchaud suspended inside, and a new metal miniature based on the original 1977 Dungeons & Dragons Holmes Boxed Set artwork. We have more details from the company on all the items below as they become available in the shop.

Discover What Is Hiding in the Mists

Available for $19.99, each sealed D&D: Mists of Ravenloft Treasure Pack contains a premium polyhedral dice set, a matching embroidered dice bag, and a collectible metal ability coin. The collection features more than 50 unique dice sets across several rarity levels, seven Ravenloft-themed bag designs, and collectible coins inspired by characters, creatures, and locations from Ravenloft's gothic-horror realms, known as the Domains of Dread.

Roll With Darklords and Classic Dungeons & Dragons Classes

The Adventure Dice collection includes seven-piece sets inspired by two of Ravenloft's most infamous Darklords:

Darklord: Strahd von Zarovich Sharp-Edge Dice Set: Available for $39.99, this seven-piece set features black-and-gray sharp-edge dice with blood-red accents, gold numbering, and custom icons.

Darklord: Viktra Mordenheim Dice Set: Available for $17.99, this seven-piece set features formaldehyde green and yellow dice with red lettering and character-inspired icons

Class-themed Adventure Dice Sets are also available for $24.99 each. The sets feature different dice combinations for the Cleric, Ranger, Warlock, and Sorcerer, along with class-inspired colors and updated D&D class icons.

Meet the Giant Themberchaud 55mm D20 Available for $54.99, the D&D Themberchaud 55mm D20 encases a pre-painted miniature of the iconic red dragon in crystal-clear resin. The oversized d20 puts Themberchaud's spiked wings and playful "heart hands" pose on full display, making it a striking centerpiece for the table or shelf. Recreate a Classic D&D Battle Available for $49.99, the Sirius Dice Metal Miniatures: 1977 D&D Holmes Boxed Set recreates David C. Sutherland III's classic cover artwork as three metal miniatures: a Red Dragon on a 75mm base, a Wizard, and a Fighter. Designed for tabletop play and display, the set is the first release in Sirius Dice's new miniature line.

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