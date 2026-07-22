Posted in: Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Daggerheart, Sirius Dice

Sirius Dice Reveals Domains of Daggerheart Treasure Packs

Sirius Dice are appealing to all the diehard Daggerheart players with the new Daggerheart Treasure Packs that are available for pre-order.

Article Summary Sirius Dice has opened pre-orders for Daggerheart Treasure Packs, mystery foil packs priced at $13 and launching in October 2026.

Each Daggerheart Treasure Pack includes two oversized Hope and Fear d12 dice plus two acrylic token sheets for gameplay tracking.

The randomized Daggerheart dice lineup spans Core, Rare, and Ultra Chase designs with premium finishes and collectible appeal.

Built for Daggerheart players, dice collectors, and RPG fans, the packs blend table utility with the thrill of surprise pulls.

Sirius Dice recently revealed a new set of dice they are unleashing unto the breach, as Daggerheart fans can get themselves some specialty dice. Being labeled as Daggerheart Treasure Packs, each pack comes with a randomized set of D12 dice, 2 acrylic stat sheets, all sealed in a special pack. The six dice look pretty cool, as you can see below, but it is very random as to what exactly you'll get. The packs are up for pre-order now, as they're being sold for $13 each, set to be released in October 2026.

Daggerheart Treasure Packs Go Up For Pre-Order

Uncover mystery, power, and collectible glory with the Domains of Daggerheart Treasure Packs—the ultimate blind-pack experience for heroes who crave adventure at the table! Every foil pack delivers a thrilling treasure reveal packed with premium tabletop accessories inspired by the iconic Domains of Daggerheart. Inside, you'll discover two oversized d12 dice designed to become your personal Hope and Fear dice, plus two acrylic token sheets to track various resources such as armor, stress, hope, and fear, and more. Will you uncover a classic Domain design, a dazzling rare finish, or the legendary ultra chase dice?

What's Inside Each Treasure Pack

1 Randomized Set of 2 Oversized Rhombic Dodecahedron d12 Dice (2d12)

2 Acrylic Stat Tracking Token Sheets

Sealed in a collectible mystery foil pack

Oversized Rhombic Hope & Fear Dice

These bold 22mm d12s are larger than standard dice for easy readability and a satisfying tactile experience during intense moments at the table. Each pair (2d12) is crafted in homage to Daggerheart and the core class domains, featuring unique colors, finishes, and symbols that let you show off your style while rolling for fate.

Discover Rare & Ultra Chase Designs

The hunt is part of the fun! Treasure Packs feature multiple rarity levels:

Core Dice – Vibrant Domain-themed designs

Rare Dice – Premium finishes including glitter, layered resin looks, translucency, and sharp-edge styles

Ultra Chase Dice – Highly collectible luxury designs inspired by the Daggerheart brand itself

Every pack is a surprise, making each opening feel like discovering treasure in the heart of an ancient dungeon.

Premium Acrylic Tokens

Track Hope, Health, Stress, Armor, and modifiers with two durable acrylic token sheets (6 tokens per sheet) built for real gameplay utility. These laser-cut tokens bring clarity, convenience, and an eye-catching table presence to every session.

Built for Players & Collectors

Whether you're chasing your favorite Domains, upgrading your tabletop setup, or hunting rare collectible dice, Daggerheart Treasure Packs combine gameplay functionality with the excitement of mystery-box collecting. Perfect for:

Daggerheart players

Dice collectors

RPG fans

Gifts for tabletop gamers

Upgrading your game night setup

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