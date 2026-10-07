Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Tabletop, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: dice, Dungeons & Dragons x World of Warcraft, Sirius Dice

Sirius Dice Reveals Dungeons & Dragons x World of Warcraft Dice

Sirius Dice have revealed a new set of dice specifically tied to the Dungeons & Dragons x World of Warcraft expansion coming out soon.

Article Summary Sirius Dice unveils Dungeons & Dragons x World of Warcraft gear, led by Alliance and Horde sharp-edge dice sets.

The $39.99 Dungeons & Dragons adventure dice sets include seven polyhedral dice with Azeroth-inspired colors and icons.

Icons of Azeroth Treasure Packs arrive in March 2027, each with a premium dice set and themed silicone storage case.

More Dungeons & Dragons collectibles are coming, including Mini Dice Cups and a 55mm Gargantuan D20 in 2027.

Sirius Dice has revealed a couple of new items tied to the release of the new Dungeons & Dragons x World of Warcraft expansion. The two big items, which are available for pre-order right now, are two dice sets, one for the Alliance and one for the Horde. As you can see from the images here, they went above and beyond to make them looka nd feel like your go-to dice depending on your allegiance. They've also announced a dice cup, mini dice, and a bigger D20, but they are not on the website yet. We have the finer details for everything below.

Dungeons & Dragons x World of Warcraft Treasure Packs – Icons of Azeroth

Bring the heroes, classes, and factions of Azeroth to the tabletop with themed dice sets inspired by World of Warcraft. Each blind pack, priced at $19.99, gives collectors the chance to find a Common, Rare, or Ultra-Chase set. Available in March 2027. Each Treasure Pack includes:

One premium dice set with a design inspired by an iconic World of Warcraft hero, class, or faction

One silicone storage case themed around the heroes and factions of Azeroth

Dungeons & Dragons x World of Warcraft Adventure Dice Sets

Choose your side with two separate sharp-edge dice sets, priced at $39.99 each. The For the Horde set features bold reds, dark metals, and battle-worn details that reflect the faction's strength and pride, while the For the Alliance set pairs regal blues with radiant gold accents inspired by its honor and unity. The For the Horde and For the Alliance Adventure Dice Sets will be available at hobby stores in November 2027. Each Adventure Dice Set includes:

Seven polyhedral dice: d4, d6, d8, d10, d12, d20, and percentile

Custom colors, icons, and artwork inspired by World of Warcraft characters, classes, and factions

Additional Adventure Dice Sets will launch in Spring 2027, featuring designs inspired by World of Warcraft characters and classes.

Dungeons & Dragons x World of Warcraft Mini Dice Cups

Collectible Mini Dice Cups are also on the way, featuring World of Warcraft heroes and villains in a blind-box format for $19.99 each. Arriving in Summer 2027, each box will include a randomly selected character design, with the full lineup to be revealed later. Each character design will come in one of three premium finishes, including metallic and realistic stone-textured options. Each blind box includes:

One character-themed Mini Dice Cup

Miniature RPG dice set color-matched to the featured character

Dungeons & Dragons x World of Warcraft Collectible Gargantuan D20

Choose your side and let fate decide with a fully functional collectible that captures the rivalry between the Horde and the Alliance. Available in March 2027 and priced at $54.99, the oversized d20 features:

An oversized 55mm design cast in crystal-clear resin

An Orc Grunt representing the Horde and a Human Footman representing the Alliance, standing back-to-back inside the die

Classic RPG-style numbering for tabletop play

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