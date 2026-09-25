Posted in: Games, Magic: The Gathering, Star Trek, Tabletop | Tagged: Sirius Dice, star trek

Sirius Dice Reveals New Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Items

Sirius Dice have unveiled a ton of new dice, as well as several other items for the upcoming Magic: The Gathering - Star Trek expansion.

Article Summary Sirius Dice is launching new Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek dice and accessories, with the full collection arriving in November.

The $7.99 Treasure Packs include one of 25 collectible Spindown Life Counter d20s plus a Magic: The Gathering token.

Premium 55mm Spindown Life Counters feature the U.S.S. Enterprise or Klingon Bird-of-Prey, priced at $54.99 each.

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Mini Dice Cups cost $19.99 and include faction-themed designs plus a rare Q chase.

Sirius Dice revealed some awesome new items for the upcoming Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek expansion, as they have a ton of new dice and accessories for every Trek fan. As you can see here, they have created a series of D20's featuring different ships and symbols from Trek lore, ready for whatever kind of a player you intend to be at the table while also keeping track of your health. They have also created a couple of Treasure Packs, dice cups, and other special designs based on characters and species in the universe. We have the finer details below, as these items will officially go on sale in November.

Sirius Dice – Magic : The Gathering | Star Trek Treasure Packs

Each $7.99 Treasure Pack offers a surprise, with one of 25 collectible Spindown Life Counter d20 designs available in Common, Rare, and Legendary rarities. Each pack includes:

One oversized 25mm Spindown Life Counter D20

Either one premium acrylic token sheet with Magic : The Gathering -compatible counter tokens or one premium acrylic, standard-card-size Magic : The Gathering -compatible creature token

U.S.S. Enterprise and Klingon Bird-of-Prey 55mm SPINDOWN Life Counters

Bring two iconic Star Trek ships to the table with the U.S.S. Enterprise and Klingon Bird-of-Prey 55mm Spindown Life Counters, priced at $54.99 each. Designed for play or display, each oversized d20 features a highly detailed, painted ship suspended in crystal-clear resin, along with silver numbering.





Magic : The Gathering | Star Trek Mini Dice Cups

Each $19.99 blind pack includes one randomized Mini Dice Cup and two Magic: The Gathering counter dice. The cups feature a range of Star Trek-inspired designs and come in several colors and finishes, including metallic options. Collectors can find designs based on the United Planets / Federation, Starfleet, Vulcans, Klingon Empire, Romulan Empire, Borg Collective, Ferengi, Bajorans, and Cardassians. The rarest design is an elusive chase cup inspired by the fan-favorite character Q.

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