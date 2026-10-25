Posted in: Asmodee, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Arkham Horror, Sirius Dice

Sirius Dice Reveals Two-Foot-Tall Cthulhu Statue for Arkham Horror

Sirius Dice has revealed a special item for Arkham Horror as they have unveiled a special two-foot Cthulhu statue for the game.

Article Summary Sirius Dice and Asmodee unveiled an officially licensed Arkham Horror Cthulhu statue standing over two feet tall.

The Arkham Horror Cthulhu monument measures 24.5 inches tall and uses lightweight, durable structural materials.

Hand-painted details give the Arkham Horror Cthulhu statue a realistic finish designed for collectors and game rooms.

Pre-orders for the Arkham Horror Cthulhu statue open November 9 for $349, with a wider release set for January 2027.

Sirius Dice and Asmodee have teamed up for a special Arkham Horror item, as they unveiled a new two-foot-tall Cthulhu statue. This thing is a beast. As you can see here, they went into great detail, taking the image of the creature from Lovecraftian lore, pairing it with its representation in the game, and creating this gigantic presence. Well, gigantic compared to minifig models. It stands at 24.5 inches tall, 24.2 inches wide, and 23 inches deep. At the moment, the plan is to make it available for pre-order on November 9, with the immediate asking price being $349 per statue. We have more details from the company about the design of this statue below as it will eventually be available everywhere in January 2027.

Arkham Horror Goes Big With Two-Foot-Tall Cthulhu Statue

Cthulhu is calling… for you to place it among your treasured artifacts. Make your collection impossible to ignore with this massive officially licensed Arkham Horror: Cthulhu Life-Size Monument! Standing over two feet tall and wide, this imposing replica brings one of cosmic horror's most iconic creatures out of the shadows and straight into your game room, store, or collection. The creature commands attention wherever it waits and is hand-painted, accentuating its monstrous form and unsettling details with a realistic finish worthy of the Ancient One.

Crafted from a combination of lightweight yet durable structural materials, the statue delivers the impressive scale and commanding presence of a formidable display piece while remaining ideally suited for game rooms, game stores, horror collections, and other shrines to the strange and forbidden.

Striking replica of the legendary Cthulhu creature

Hand-painted to emphasize its eerie, realistic details

Crafted from sturdy, lightweight yet durable materials

Measures approximately 24.5"24.2 W23"D (594 x 614×584 mm)

Perfect for game rooms, game stores, collector displays, and Cthulhu fans

A dramatic statement piece for horror, fantasy, and gaming décor

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