Posted in: Critical Role, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Bell's Hells, dice, Sirius Dice, The Mighty Nein

Sirius Dice Reveals Two New Sets of Critical Role Dice

Sirius Dice have confirmed that they will release two more Critical Role sets based on Bells Hells and The Mighty Nein campaigns.

Article Summary Sirius Dice is expanding its Critical Role line with two new Adventure Dice collections for Bells Hells and The Mighty Nein.

Each Critical Role collection includes nine character-themed seven-die sets inspired by major heroes from Campaigns Two and Three.

Bells Hells dice sets spotlight Orym, Imogen, Laudna, Fearne, Ashton, Fresh Cut Grass, Dorian, Braius, and Chetney.

The Mighty Nein sets feature Fjord, Beau, Caleb, Jester, Yasha, Caduceus, Mollymauk, Nott/Veth, and Essek for $20 each.

Sirius Dice revealed that they are going to release two more sets for Critical Role, as they will cover Campaigns Two and Three. Previously, we covered the first set they made with the company that covers Campaign One with Vox Machina. This time around, they will have sets dedicated to Bells Hells and The Mighty Nein, with a set dedicated to every major character in both parties, all of which will arrive later this year, although a date has not been set for any of them. We have more details below, as they are all up for pre-order right now for $20 a set.

Critical Role – Bells Hells Adventure Dice Sets

The Bells Hells collection celebrates the unconventional crew whose unlikely paths become tied to the future of Exandria. It features nine sets inspired by Orym of the Air Ashari, Ashton Greymoore, Fearne Calloway, Imogen Temult, Laudna, Fresh Cut Grass, Braius Doomseed, Dorian Storm, and Chetney Pock O'Pea. Each set draws from the featured character's personality, abilities, and journey through distinctive colors, finishes, and custom symbols. Bells Hells Adventure Dice Sets include:

Nine character-inspired sets

A complete seven-die polyhedral set

Character-inspired colors, finishes, and custom symbols

A collectible pin featuring original character artwork

The Mighty Nein Adventure Dice Sets

The Mighty Nein collection celebrates the chaotic misfits who grow from fighting for themselves into a fiercely loyal chosen family. Their adventures take them through political unrest, dangerous conflicts, and mysteries across Wildemount and beyond.

The collection features 9 sets inspired by Fjord Stone, Beauregard "Beau" Lionett, Caleb Widogast, Nott the Brave/Veth Brenatto, Yasha Nydoorin, Jester Lavorre, Caduceus Clay, Mollymauk Tealeaf, and Essek Thelyss. Each set uses custom colors, finishes, and symbols to reflect the featured character's personality, abilities, and story. The Mighty Nein Adventure Dice Sets include:

9 character-inspired sets

A complete seven-die polyhedral set

Character-inspired colors, finishes, and custom symbols

A collectible pin featuring original character artwork

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