Six Days in Fallujah Launches on Steam Today

After being in Early Access on Steam for over a year, Six Days in Fallujah has officially launched the full version of the game today

Indie game developer Highwire Games and publisher Victura have launched the full version of their documentary war game, Six Days in Fallujah. The game has been in Early Access for over a year, as the game takes a unique approach to storytelling by having you play through a series of missions that took place in real life in 2004. After tons of testing, the full version is now available on Steam, as we have a new trailer for you to check out here.

Six Days in Fallujah

One of the most consequential events of the past half-century, the Second Battle of Fallujah began on November 7, 2004, after Al Qaeda in Iraq seized control of the city of Fallujah. Six months after losing the city, Iraq's prime minister ordered a military operation in which Iraqi soldiers fought alongside American and British forces to retake the city. The battle became the bloodiest for Western forces since 1968, re-shaped military doctrine and Western policy, and established a multi-decade alliance between Western and Iraqi forces. In 2006, the Al Qaeda forces who survived the battle renamed their group ISIS, and by 2014 seized more than 40,000 square miles of territory across the Middle East.

First Documentary Story Missions: The first two single-player story campaign missions available in the Command and Control update draw players into the genesis of ISIS and the opening day of the Second Battle of Fallujah. These missions also act as a tutorial for solo players to learn the tactics and controls for leading three NPC teammates using the newly implemented Fireteam AI system.

Advanced Fireteam AI System: Six Days in Fallujah now gives players command of an AI fireteam to deploy sophisticated tactics such as Fire and Maneuver, Ambushes, Breaching, and 360-degree Security. The innovative "Go! Command" makes it as easy to give orders as it is to fire weapons. One tap commands teams to suppress enemies, watch targets, breach fortifications, or follow in formation.

AI Teammates: Just like actual combat, completing missions successfully requires a full fireteam of four people and effective use of tactics. Now, in addition to controlling AI fireteams in the new single-player mode, players can also substitute AI teammates online whenever all four humans aren't available.

New "HLZ Wolf" Procedural Mission: In addition to two all-new single-player story campaign missions, this update includes the new "HLZ Wolf" Procedural Mission. All eight Procedural missions can now be played solo with Fireteam AI cooperatively with four players or with fewer than four players, with the game filling any missing slots with AI teammates.

Graphical Overhaul: Six Days in Fallujah now features ray-traced lighting and many new visual effects through NVIDIA's RTX Global Illumination (RTXGI) technology, building upon the game's industry-leading Global Dynamic Lighting and Procedural Architecture technologies, which dynamically simulate real weather and lighting effects. Additionally, most of the game's characters, environments, vehicles, and effects have been improved for higher visual fidelity.

Additional Improvements: More than 300 technical enhancements, improving everything from game performance to the effectiveness of enemy AI to the smoothness of interactions and controls.

