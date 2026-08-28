Posted in: Board Games, Games, Portal Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Skrzatowice

Skrzatowice: New Small Tabletop Title Leaves You With Big Decisions

Skrzatowice is a brand-new tabletop game on the way where you'll have to make big decisions out of small situations.

Article Summary Portal Games' Skrzatowice is a new card game where every play forces a choice between instant rewards and endgame points.

Each Skrzatowice card delivers color and value bonuses now, while icons score later if you fill cards with enough Sprites.

Round colors reshape priorities, as players race for suit rankings, bigger bonuses, and the most valuable Prize card.

Chain effects, Sprite placement, and card completion create big swings, making Skrzatowice a tense engine-building showdown.

Tabeltop publisher Portal Games has revealed a new game available for pre-order, as Skrzatowice will put small things into a bigger perspective. The game will pit 2-5 players against each other in a game of scheming, intense strategy, and planning, as you earn points for having the correct items based on the color, but you'll also have a decision to make as you can either profit now or build for later. The game is currently up for pre-order, set to be released in October, as we have more details about how to play below.

Skrzatowice

A card game that presents you with a double choice every turn. Each card you play in Skrzatowice does two things simultaneously. Its color and value immediately grant you a reward—but its icons and effects are only worth points at the end of the game, and only after you've filled the card with enough Skrzatowice.

The Hand You Were Dealt: You draw your first cards and glance at your hand. Some cards have strong suits. Others have great endgames. No one has both. From the very first round, you realize you have to give up something—the question is: what?

The Color of the Round Changes Everything: The Prize card is flipped: green is worth double this turn. Everyone looks at their hand. Someone has a perfect card. Someone doesn't. Whoever finishes first in the suit rankings receives the biggest bonus—and wins the best prize.

The Leprechauns Begin to Appear: Effects and rewards allow you to distribute your first Sprites. You begin placing them on cards—but you're already calculating: how many will it take to trigger that final bonus? Can you do it, or are you wasting Sprites on the wrong cards?

The Move Nobody Saw: Someone plays a card with a chain effect. Three Leprechauns arrive simultaneously. Two cards activate instantly. That person's final score just skyrocketed—and it took the rest of us thirty seconds to figure it out. A hush falls over the table.

Final Count: Points are awarded for completed cards. Those who build their engine well win by a large margin—but those who played solely for instant rewards come surprisingly close. Everyone wants to play again. Immediately.

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