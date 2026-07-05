Posted in: Games, Games Workshop, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: blood bowl, Cyanide Studios, Slitherine, warhammer

Slitherine Acquires Blood Bowl License From Nacon

Slitherine has officially acquired the licensing and publishing rights to the Blood Bowl franchise from Nacon with more details to come.

Article Summary Slitherine acquires the Blood Bowl licence and publishing rights from Nacon, taking control of the franchise’s future.

The deal includes the full Blood Bowl game back catalog, raising the prospect of remasters and renewed support.

Slitherine will keep working with Cyanide Studio and move ahead with the next previously announced Blood Bowl game.

More Blood Bowl details are set for the Slitherine Next event on July 22, alongside a focus on community-driven support.

In what might be a sign of things to come for Nacon moving forward, Slitherine has acquired the Blood Bowl license and publishing rights from the company. Slitherine has been slowly acquiring and taking over some of the Warhammer-related franchises and titles, further building their relationship with Games Workshop and the brand as a whole. The deal also includes the entire back catalog of titles tied to the Blood Bowl IP, so we might see a collection of remastered titles coming in the future, as they will work with developer Cyanide Studios.

The move comes after the company and many of its subsidiaries filed for insolvency in Europe, which has already led to the shutdown of French company Spiders, the team behind the GreedFall series. We have more info and quotes from the announcement below, as mroe info will be revealed during the Slitherine Next Event, happening on July 22 on YouTube and Twitch.

Slitherine Takes Over Blood Bowl From Nacon

As part of the agreement, Slitherine will continue working closely with long-time series developer Cyanide Studio, the team behind previous Blood Bowl titles, while also moving forward with the next Warhammer Blood Bowl game previously announced by Nacon. Originally created by Games Workshop in the 1980s, Blood Bowl has become one of the most recognizable and enduring fantasy sports strategy franchises in gaming, combining turn-based tactical gameplay, brutal on-pitch violence, and the unmistakable dark humor of the Warhammer universe.

The acquisition continues Slitherine's wider expansion across the strategy and tactics space, following a series of recent publishing partnerships and catalog acquisitions announced by the company over the past year. Slitherine also confirmed its intention to continue actively supporting and expanding the Blood Bowl video game with a strong focus on community feedback, long-term development, and ongoing player engagement.

Marco Minoli, Director of Publishing at Slitherine, commented: "Blood Bowl is one of the most iconic and distinctive strategy franchises in video games, and we're genuinely honored to help shape its future alongside Cyanide and Warhammer. We have enormous respect for what Cyanide has built over the years, and we're excited to continue working closely with the team to support and grow the series together with its passionate community."

Patrick Pligersdorffer, CEO of Cyanide, also said: "We are delighted to partner with Slitherine to ensure the future of the Blood Bowl video games. Slitherine has proven its expertise, publishing high-quality strategy games. We believe it is a perfect match".

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