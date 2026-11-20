Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Etheria, SNEG, Soldiers at War, Theocracy

SNEG Brings Back Three Strategy Games Including Warlords IV

SNEG brought back three popular old-school strategy games for PC, including Warlords IV: Heroes of Etheria, Soldiers at War, and Theocracy

Article Summary SNEG has re-released Warlords IV: Heroes of Etheria, Soldiers at War, and Theocracy on Steam and GOG for PC.

SNEG updated all three strategy games for modern Windows systems, adding better compatibility, Steam Cloud, and Achievements.

Warlords IV mixes turn-based strategy with hero-building, 10 factions, random maps, and bonus community-made extras.

Soldiers at War delivers WWII squad tactics, while Theocracy blends RTS and city building in a fight against Spain.

SNEG has brought back three classic strategy games to PC via Steam and GOG, adding to their library of titles they have helped restore and put back in the public eye as part of the ever-growing desire for video game preservation. The three games in question are Warlords IV: Heroes of Etheria, Soldiers at War, and Theocracy, each bringing a little something different to the genre. We have the finer details on all three below, along with their trailers, as they are ready to be played right now.

Warlords IV: Heroes of Etheria

Originally released in 2003, Warlords IV: Heroes of Etheria offered a unique blend of role-playing and turn-based strategy. Designed by series creator Steve Fawkner, this final mainline entry in the long-running Warlords series streamlined the formula into fast, tactical battles.

Warlords IV: Heroes of Etheria lets players build a hero, who plays a pivotal role in the success or failure of your military and economic efforts. Set in the troubled land of Etheria, old foes such as Dwarves, Elves and Orcs have resumed their ancient hostilities and the Undead legions of Lord Bane have returned. The Sirians continue their quest for dominance, and the unquiet whispers speak of the Volturnans, a race even more evil than the Undead. Capture cities, recruit armies from ten distinct factions, level up your units, and clash in fast one-on-one duels where the marching order you choose decides the battle. Featuring 10 races and 60 units across a strategic, non-linear campaign with random maps and a wide variety of victory conditions, ensure no two playthroughs are ever the same!

Warlords IV: Heroes of Etheria has been updated to run smoothly on modern systems with Steam Cloud support and Steam Achievements. Additional enhancements include 16:9 borderless widescreen in up to 4k resolution, the community-made Warlord & Retinue Editor, and the community-made Amthor campaign: ten bonus scenarios, shipped in the Extras folder.

Soldiers at War

1998's Soldiers at War is a turn-based squad-level tactical combat game developed by Random Games and published by SSI. Players assemble and command a persistent squad of eight WWII soldiers and equip them with historically accurate weapons as they brave a hair-raising campaign of 18 scenarios from North Africa to Germany.

Over 40 unique actions per soldier means you can walk, kneel, crawl, throw grenades, kick-in doors, climb into disabled tanks and fire bazookas, or even engage enemy soldiers hand-to-hand with your K-Bar. Over the course of the campaign, your soldiers gain experience, rise in rank and earn medals. Experience historic battles like D-Day and the assault on Monte Cassino. Execute commando raids, and fight fierce house-to-house battles in blasted cities like Anzio and Cherbourg. And if you're really feeling creative, feel free to design your own missions with the Scenario Builder!

This edition updates Soldiers at War to run smoothly on modern Windows systems, delivering improved compatibility and performance. The game now supports 1280×720 widescreen resolution, with rendering improvements for smoother drawing, along with Steam Cloud saves and Steam Achievements.

Theocracy

Originally released in 2000, Theocracy remains a unique blend of RTS, grand strategy and city building. Set in 15th-century Mexico, players are given a foreboding prophecy of a Spanish invasion in one hundred years. Over the course of a century, you must unite the Aztec tribes and turn your small province into a force capable of repelling the impending empire. Make macro and micro decisions as you develop towns, raise armies, conquer provinces, and cast powerful Aztec spells through faith and sacrifice. Will you succumb to the conquistadors' conquest, or change the course of human history forever?

Unite Aztec tribes and repel the Spanish invasion in Prophecy mode, or complete eight standalone scenarios in Chronicles mode. Grow your economy, expand your towns, and raise pyramids as you lead an army of warriors, priests, and heroes into the final battle against the Spanish.

This enhanced re-release updates Theocracy to run smoothly on modern Windows systems, delivering improved compatibility and modern display scaling. While the game keeps its original 800×600 resolution, players can now use FSR 1 to scale it to modern displays. Steam Cloud saves and Steam Achievements have also been added.

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