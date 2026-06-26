Posted in: Board Games, Games, Rebellion Unplugged, Tabletop | Tagged: Sniper Elite, Sniper Elite: Operation Kraken

Sniper Elite: Operation Kraken Announced For July 2026 Release

Sniper Elite: Operation Kraken is the latest expansion to the board game adaptation of the sniper title, set to be released in July 2026.

Article Summary Sniper Elite: Operation Kraken launches July 27, 2026, adding a new expansion to Sniper Elite: The Board Game.

The Sniper Elite expansion sends players behind enemy naval lines to stop an Axis super carrier mission.

Operation Kraken adds two new maps, Norman Village and Frigate, plus fresh mechanics for snipers and defenders.

Rebellion Unplugged has pre-orders open for $54, with Sniper Elite: Operation Kraken playable at Gen Con.

Rebellion Unplugged announced the latest expansion coming to Sniper Elite: The Board Game, as Operation Kraken will be coming out next July 2026. This latest expansion of this tabletop version of the sniper video game series will take you deep behind enemy lines again, but this time on the naval front, as the Axis are about to launch a new supership to conquer the Atlantic. It's up to you in the one-vs-many scenario to take them out and prevent the mission from happening. We have more details about the expansion below, as it's currently up for pre-order for $54, set to launch on July 27, 2026. You can also demo the expansion at Gen Con, as they'll be on the floor from July 30 until August 2.

Sniper Elite: Operation Kraken Takes Players Deep Behind Enemy Naval Lines

In an ambitious operation to end the war, the Axis is launching an experimental super carrier across the Atlantic. Find these plans before it can launch, or infiltrate it to bring down this war machine from within! The Operation Kraken expansion includes two all-new maps: the Norman Village, complete with roads and roaming tanks, and the Frigate, a claustrophobic warship packed with interconnected air vents. Alongside these new locations come a host of new mechanics and abilities for both the sniper and the defenders.

Fresh from a successful Gamefound campaign that raised over £360,000 from 2,680 backers, and marking the return of the series after a three-year absence from shelves, Sniper Elite is back. Designed by the 'Golden Geek' Award-Winning David Thompson (Undaunted, Warchest) and Roger Tankersley (Resist!), Sniper Elite: The Board Game translates the stealth action of the critically acclaimed video game franchise into an asymmetrical hidden movement game. Players take on the role of elite sniper Karl Fairburne as he infiltrates enemy territory, or a team of defenders working together to track him down before he can complete his objectives.

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