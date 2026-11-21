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SNK World Championship 2026 Reveals Finals Schedule & Prize Pool

The full rundown for the SNK World Championship 2026 has been revealed, as players will fight for a $4.2 million prize pool next week.

Article Summary SNK World Championship 2026 finals run November 27-29 at DreamHack Stockholm with a $4.2 million prize pool.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves leads the SNK World Championship with a $1.5 million prize for the winner.

Five games headline the SNK World Championship 2026, with finals, open tournaments, and last chance qualifiers.

SNK will also stream all three days live and share new Fatal Fury news, its 2027 roadmap, and fan zone details.

Organizers for the SNK World Championship 2026 have revealed the final details of how their tournaments will run during DreamHack Stockholm from November 27-29. Sweden will be the home of an all-out brawl across five fighting games, with players vying for their own piece of the massive $4.2 million prize pool across the qualifiers and finals, including a $1.5 million top prize for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, with World Champions being crowned in each title. We have the complete details for you below as we look forward to seeing who comes out on top.

SNK World Championship 2026

This year's SNK World Championship spans five fighting games: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, The King of Fighters XV, Samurai Shodown, Art of Fighting 3, and The King of Fighters '98. After a qualifying circuit that began in January, the year-long tournament wraps up across three stages over three days, where a world champion will be crowned in each title. The winner of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves takes home $1.5 million.

SWC 2026 Finals Schedule (CET)

Day 1 (November 27) : Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Regional League (2v2), World Finals Top 4, Round 1 of the finals for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, The King of Fighters XV, and Samurai Shodown, and Last Chance Qualifiers

: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Regional League (2v2), World Finals Top 4, Round 1 of the finals for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, The King of Fighters XV, and Samurai Shodown, and Last Chance Qualifiers Day 2 (November 28) : Top 32 to Top 6 for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and The King of Fighters XV, the Samurai Shodown finals, the Art of Fighting 3 Open Tournament through Top 6, and the The King of Fighters '98 Open Tournament

: Top 32 to Top 6 for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and The King of Fighters XV, the Samurai Shodown finals, the Art of Fighting 3 Open Tournament through Top 6, and the The King of Fighters '98 Open Tournament Day 3 (November 29): Top 6 for The King of Fighters '98 and The King of Fighters XV, SNK announcements, and the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Top 6

The schedule is subject to change without notice.

Finals Invitees and Last Chance Qualifiers

Players who earned a spot through the 2026 circuit can be found in the qualifying tournament results here. Registration is open through November 20 for Last Chance Qualifiers in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, The King of Fighters XV, and Samurai Shodown, where winners secure a spot in the finals, and for Open Tournaments in Art of Fighting 3 and The King of Fighters '98. Players can register on start.gg here.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Regional League (2v2) World Finals

This new team-based tournament pairs players up across four territories: North America, South America, EU & MENA, and Asia. Teams that made it through the online qualifier stage (10 regions) and group playoff stage (4 regions) will compete for the title in Stockholm. More details on the Regional League are available here.

SNK Announcements and the SNK Fan Zone

On November 29, SNK will share the latest Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves news, its 2027 esports roadmap, a new content creator program, and more. Attendees can also visit the SNK Fan Zone, which will feature:

An early hands-on demo of Reina, arriving in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves in December 2026

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves test play on Nintendo Switch 2

NEOGEO AES+ test play

An autograph session with SNK official illustrator Eisuke Ogura

A photo session with cosplayer Sithle (@Sithle011)

Live painting of SNK characters by popular artists

Custom printing of SNK art and logos on T-shirts and other items

SNK character latte art at the Pao Pao Cafe event space

Watch the SWC 2026 Finals

All three stages will be streamed live with English and Japanese commentary:

More streaming details are available here. Watch parties and mirror streams are welcome, with no advance registration required. SNK asks streamers and viewers to use the hashtags #SWC2026 and #SWCwatchparty, and reminds them that harassment, defamatory remarks, and inappropriate behavior are prohibited during mirror streams.

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