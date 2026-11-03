Posted in: Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: godzilla, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Has Officially Released The Godzilla Pack

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has been given an infusion of kaiju, as Godzilla has been added to the game in a special kind of pack.

Article Summary Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds adds the Godzilla Pack, bringing Toho-themed vehicles, a new course, and fresh music tracks.

The DLC includes the Godzilla Cruiser, King Ghidorah Coupe, and Mothra Surf, plus the Godzilla Escape track.

A limited-time Godzilla festival runs November 5–15, letting Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds players earn decals and gadgets.

The Godzilla Pack costs $5.99, while Season Pass Two and the Digital Deluxe Edition also grant access to the DLC.

SEGA has released a new content pack for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, as they have teamed with Toho Co. to bring about the Godzilla Pack. Just to temper your expectations, no, you're not racing as Godzilla. What you are doing is going around the tracks in special cars and other additions designed to look like monsters from the pantheon of monsters. Which, we can't deny, looks cool flying around as Mothra. We have everything you need to know about the pack below, as it's now available for purchase for the title.

Godzilla Arrives To Aid Sonic The Hedgehog

Starting Thursday, November 5 at 4:00 PM PT and until Sunday, November 15 at 3:59 PM PT, fans can jump into the Godzilla festival and earn festival points for decals, gadgets, and more! The Godzilla Pack includes the following:

The Godzilla Cruiser, King Ghidorah Coupe, and Mothra Surf Vehicles

"Godzilla Escape" Course

New Music Tracks (Available in the Jukebox): Godzilla Escape: Intro Godzilla Escape Godzilla Escape: Final Lap



Players who own the Year Two Digital Deluxe Edition will automatically receive the Godzilla Pack as part of Season Pass Two. For current Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds players who want to take part in the Godzilla action, Season Pass Two is available separately for $29.99 USD and includes access to even more exciting characters, vehicles, and courses. Players can also purchase the standalone Godzilla Pack for $5.99 USD.

About Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Race across land, sea, air, and space in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds! Warp through Travel Rings into new dimensions where something new awaits around every twist and turn. Speed to victory solo or as a team in a variety of offline and online modes, and compete against players from around the world. Build the ultimate vehicle to match your racing style, unlock gadgets to gain the upper hand, and unleash power-up items to bring home the win!

Ready, Set, Warp: Race across 24 tracks and warp to 15 CrossWorlds with Travel Rings, a unique gameplay mechanic that transports the iconic characters from the Sonic and SEGA universes into new dimensions. Use unpredictability to your advantage as you change the landscape of each race!

Race across 24 tracks and warp to 15 CrossWorlds with Travel Rings, a unique gameplay mechanic that transports the iconic characters from the Sonic and SEGA universes into new dimensions. Use unpredictability to your advantage as you change the landscape of each race! Race With the Best: Choose from 23 iconic Sonic characters, the largest roster of any Sonic racing game!

Choose from 23 iconic Sonic characters, the largest roster of any Sonic racing game! Make It Yours: Mix and match between 45 unique original vehicles and 70 different gadgets to trick out your ride, level up your kart, and create the ultimate machine to match your racing style.

Mix and match between 45 unique original vehicles and 70 different gadgets to trick out your ride, level up your kart, and create the ultimate machine to match your racing style. Gain the Advantage with Powerful Items: Dominate your opponents with 23 different items, including returning favorites and all-new items like the Monster Truck!

Dominate your opponents with 23 different items, including returning favorites and all-new items like the Monster Truck! Multiple Ways to Play: Gather with friends and play local split-screen in Grand Prix and the new party mode, Race Park; compete against a community of players from around the world with up to 12 players online in World Match; or test your driving skills in Time Trials.

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