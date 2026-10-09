Posted in: Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Officially Reveals Year Two Content

SEGA revealed new content coming to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds for Year Two in the middle of the game's World Championship Finals.

Article Summary Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Year Two begins November 3 with Duel Mode, new gadgets, and expanded CPU racer support.

Free Year Two additions include Bayonetta, a McLaren Racing machine, and Persona 3’s Aigis with new Festivals.

Season Pass Two adds Godzilla, Evangelion, Sanrio, SEGALAND, Final Fantasy VII, and Persona crossover DLC.

SEGA also confirmed a major price drop, new deluxe editions, bonus packs, and Super Shadow for pass owners.

SEGA has revealed more content coming to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds as they held the game's World Championship Finals this week. First off, a big congratulations to Exponso from Mexico, who managed to pull out in front of everyone across the globe for the inaugural esports event to become champion. This was a stiff competition, and you can see his run in the video above. Meanwhile, the company dropped a massive list of updates, DLC, and new content coming to the game for Year Two, which we have for you below, as it will all kick off on November 3.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – Year Two Starts on November 3

Major Day One Updates

Duel Mode – In Year Two of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, battle your way to the finish line with the thrilling, all-new 1v1 Duel Mode. In Duel Mode, players race against a single opponent where item tactics and the new Duel Boost mechanic play critical roles in overcoming the competition. The game-changing Duel Boost gauge is filled over time – and with frequent item usage and – can be used strategically to gain large bursts of speed throughout the race. And with the ability to see your opponents' items, gadgets, and race position, playing offense and defense with your own items is key to gaining and keeping the advantage. Duel Mode can be played in the following ways: Rival Duel Match- Offline matches against CPU Rivals (Free and owned Paid DLC characters). Defeat all Rivals to earn rewards, including a special Machine. Duel Match (Free Match) – Online races against random player opponents in a free matchmaking environment. Duel Match (Best-of-10) – Limited-Time online events with special rules, Duel Class ranks, and Medal rewards for competitive play. Friend Match – Online races against friends with customizable Race Rules, Items, and CrossWorlds.

In Year Two of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, battle your way to the finish line with the thrilling, all-new 1v1 Duel Mode. In Duel Mode, players race against a single opponent where item tactics and the new Duel Boost mechanic play critical roles in overcoming the competition. The game-changing Duel Boost gauge is filled over time – and with frequent item usage and – can be used strategically to gain large bursts of speed throughout the race. And with the ability to see your opponents' items, gadgets, and race position, playing offense and defense with your own items is key to gaining and keeping the advantage. Duel Mode can be played in the following ways: Gadget System Upgrade – A new gadget plate, the Grand Master Plate, gets introduced at the beginning of Year Two, which adds a 7th "Super Slot" for 1-slot gadgets. Any 1-slot gadget that's placed into the Super Slot will have its boosted effect even more amplified, opening up more combinations and possibilities for creative gadget builds. Also, 15 new gadgets will be introduced on Day One to the robust collection of race-changing performance boosts, with more to come with future content updates.

A new gadget plate, the Grand Master Plate, gets introduced at the beginning of Year Two, which adds a 7th "Super Slot" for 1-slot gadgets. Any 1-slot gadget that's placed into the Super Slot will have its boosted effect even more amplified, opening up more combinations and possibilities for creative gadget builds. Also, 15 new gadgets will be introduced on Day One to the robust collection of race-changing performance boosts, with more to come with future content updates. Post-Launch Characters as CPU Racers – Both Free characters and Paid DLC characters introduced to the Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds roster after its September 25, 2025 release will now show up as CPU opponents in both online and offline modes.

Both Free characters and Paid DLC characters introduced to the Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds roster after its September 25, 2025 release will now show up as CPU opponents in both online and offline modes. Year Two Free Characters – Year Two brings new racers and machines to the already expansive CrossWorlds roster. The first three free characters were announced as part of the Year Two showcase: Bayonetta – Fan-favorite Bayonetta graces CrossWorlds with her presence. Bayonetta will be available on November 3, 2026 as a character to be unlocked via Rival Duel matches. McLaren Racing – A Speed-type machine modeled after the real racing car, driven by Sonic in McLaren's Papaya and Anthracite livery. Available later in November 2026. Aigis – A member of the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad and a transfer student at Gekkoukan High, Aigis enters the race with her Palladion Dressy, an Acceleration-type machine, in early 2027.

Year Two brings new racers and machines to the already expansive CrossWorlds roster. The first three free characters were announced as part of the Year Two showcase: Each free character drop will be followed by a uniquely themed, Limited Time Event Festival, which offers bonus content rewards that players can earn by participating in and winning Festival races. All new Festivals will now be active for ten days straight, while past fan-favorite Festivals will return for shorter timeframes.

Season Pass Two

Season Pass Two brings an all-new roadmap of six premium DLC Packs, all based on exciting collaborations with iconic entertainment franchises and each offering a uniquely themed package of CrossWorlds game content. The purchasable DLCs include:

DLC Pack #1 – Godzilla Pack – Releasing November 3, 2026 Course: Godzilla Escape Machines: Godzilla Cruiser, King Ghidorah Coupe, Mothra Surf Additional Jukebox music tracks Additional sounds

DLC Pack #2 – EVANGELION Pack – Releasing January 2027 Course: Tokyo-III Racers: Rei Ayanami, Asuka Shikinami Langley Machines: EVA-01 (TEST TYPE), EVA-00 (PROTO TYPE), EVA-02 (PRODUCTION MODEL) Additional Jukebox music tracks Additional character emotes Additional sounds

DLC Pack #3 – Virtual Sanrio Puroland Pack – Releasing Q2 2027 Course: Virtual Sanrio Puroland Racers: Hello Kitty, Kuromi Machines: Hello Kitty Apple Kart, Kuromi Charming Cruiser Additional Jukebox music tracks Additional character emotes Additional sounds

DLC Pack #4 – SEGALAND Pack – Releasing Q3 2027 Course: SEGALAND Machines: After Burner, OutRun, Super Megalo Additional Jukebox music tracks Additional sounds

DLC Pack #5 – Midgar Pack (Working Title) from the FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Series – Releasing Q3 2027

DLC Pack #6 – Reload Revival Royal Pack from the Persona Series – Releasing Q4 2027

Bonus Season Pass Two Content #1 – SEGA Controllers Decal Pack – Available starting October 9, 2026 Decals: GENESIS Controller, SEGA SATURN Controller, Dreamcast Controller, Dreamcast Visual Memory Unit

Bonus Season Pass Two Content #2 – SEGA Consoles Pack – Available for purchase starting November 3, 2026 Machines: Genesis Tower US, SegaSaturn JP, Dreamcast EU

Bonus Season Pass One + Two Content – Super Shadow – Available for purchase starting November 3, 2026 (must own both Season Pass One and Season Pass Two) Racer: Super Shadow Machine: Super Dark Flare



Additional Content

In addition to all of the above updates, the suite of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds game products will be undergoing a number of changes to appeal to both the dedicated players looking to expand their CrossWorlds experience and the brand-new players looking to enter the race for the very first time:

Standard Edition & Digital Deluxe Edition price-drop – Effective immediately, the Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Standard Edition price will be permanently reduced from $69.99 USD down to $39.99 USD and the Digital Deluxe Edition from $89.99 down to $59.99 USD.

Effective immediately, the Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Standard Edition price will be permanently reduced from $69.99 USD down to $39.99 USD and the Digital Deluxe Edition from $89.99 down to $59.99 USD. Season Pass Two – The new Season Pass Two can be purchased now for $29.99 USD for all platforms where Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is available. It also contains both the SEGA Controllers Decal Pack (available starting October 9, 2026) and the SEGA Consoles Pack (available starting November 3, 2026). The Super Shadow racer and machine will also be granted as bonus content for owners of both Season Pass One and Season Pass Two.

The new Season Pass Two can be purchased now for $29.99 USD for all platforms where Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is available. It also contains both the SEGA Controllers Decal Pack (available starting October 9, 2026) and the SEGA Consoles Pack (available starting November 3, 2026). The Super Shadow racer and machine will also be granted as bonus content for owners of both Season Pass One and Season Pass Two. Year Two Digital Deluxe Edition – The Year Two Digital Deluxe Edition can be purchased now for $59.99 USD for all platforms where Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is available. The product includes the Standard Edition of the game and Season Pass Two. Current owners of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds should not purchase this Edition, as they will receive a redundant copy of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Standard Edition.

The Year Two Digital Deluxe Edition can be purchased now for $59.99 USD for all platforms where Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is available. The product includes the Standard Edition of the game and Season Pass Two. Current owners of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds should not purchase this Edition, as they will receive a redundant copy of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Standard Edition. Year One Edition (Physical) – The Year One Edition can be purchased for $59.99 USD at select retail stores. This physical product includes the Standard Edition of the game and Season Pass One; it also contains The 35th Anniversary reversible coversheet The 35th Anniversary logo patch

The Year One Edition can be purchased for $59.99 USD at select retail stores. This physical product includes the Standard Edition of the game and Season Pass One; it also contains

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