Posted in: Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Tabletop | Tagged: Panini America, trading cards

Sonic the Hedgehog Is Moving Into The Trading Card Sphere

Sonic the Hedgehog is getting back into trading cards as Panini America revealed a new set featuring Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy and Dr. Eggman.

Article Summary Panini America and SEGA have partnered on Sonic the Hedgehog trading cards packed with heroes, villains, and fan favorites.

The Sonic the Hedgehog card set spans classic and modern eras, featuring Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, and Dr. Eggman.

Collectors can chase Sonic the Hedgehog inserts like Negative Space, Eggman Empire, Artistry in Motion, Color Blast, and Kaboom!

Rare Sonic the Hedgehog parallels include Tie-Dye Prizms numbered to five, 1-of-1 Black Prizms, plus Hobby and retail boxes.

Panini America, a subsidiary of The Panini Group, announced a new partnership with SEGA to release Sonic the Hedgehog trading cards! As you can see here, the company debuted several new designs, showcasing heroes and villains across the franchise. Including Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, and Dr. Eggman, as we're sure they tapped into adding every mainline character and secondary character for the set. It's not a game; it's simply a new line of trading cards for fans to collect and trade with others to complete the collection.

What's more, they will have special versions to snag as they'll include ultra-rare Color Blast and Kaboom! cards, along with exclusive limited-edition parallels such as Tie-Dye Prizms numbered to five and 1-of-1 Black Prizms. We have mroe details and images for you here from the announcement; however, a launch date was not revealed.

Sonic the Hedgehog Speeds Into The Trading Card Zone

Ready, set, go! Panini is bringing the expansive world of Sonic the Hedgehog to the trading card table, and this release is built for fans who have followed the Blue Blur and friends through every loop, battle and adventure. From the earliest days of the franchise to its modern era, this collection puts Sonic's universe front and center with a collection packed with heroes, villains and plenty of pace.

The journey starts with a streamlined checklist featuring the most iconic characters from across the Sonic universe. Classic and modern character designs come together to celebrate the many eras of the franchise, giving collectors a chance to see familiar favorites in both their timeless and contemporary forms. Whether you're racing alongside Sonic, teaming up with Tails and Knuckles, checking up on allies like Amy, or keeping an eye on the latest schemes from Dr. Eggman, there's an iconic character waiting around every corner.

The chase gets even more exciting with inserts inspired by the world of Sonic. Look for Negative Space, Eggman Empire and Artistry in Motion, each bringing its own style to the collection. And when the most uncommon collectibles hit the track, collectors can chase ultra-rare Color Blast and Kaboom! cards featuring Sonic and company. These are the kinds of pulls that can turn a quick pack opening into a high-speed celebration. Collectors can also hunt exclusive limited-edition parallels, including eye-catching Tie-Dye Prizms numbered to five and 1-of-1 Black Prizms. With the rarity of this exclusive, every discovery feels like finding a hidden Chaos Emerald.

The Hobby configuration keeps action moving with six cards per pack, six packs per box and 12 boxes per case, but that's only one way to experience the fun. Be sure to keep an eye out for Hobby Preferred and retail configurations as well. From Act 1 of Green Hill Zone to the final showdown, Panini's Sonic the Hedgehog trading cards are ready to take collectors on a high-speed trip through one of gaming's most iconic universes. You've gotta go fast, and you've gotta collect everything along the way!

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