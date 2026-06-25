Posted in: Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: sonic the hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog Receives 35th Birthday Extravaganza From SEGA

Sonic the Hedgehog has a lot of things happening for the franchise's 35th Anniversary, many revealed during its 35th Birthday Extravaganza.

Article Summary SEGA’s Sonic the Hedgehog 35th Birthday Extravaganza revealed games, merch, events, a concert tour, and more.

Sonic Frontiers - Definitive Edition shadow-dropped on Nintendo Switch 2, while CrossWorlds gets updates and DLC.

Sonic 35th Anniversary plans include game collections, legacy cartridges, Steam deals, mobile events, and collabs.

Sonic Live in Concert adds 30-plus shows worldwide as SEGA expands the Hedgehog’s 35th birthday celebration.

SEGA held an extensive livestream this week for Sonic the Hedgehog, as they revealed a ton of plans about the franchise as part of its 35th Birthday Extravaganza. The multi-hour stream showed off a ton of announcements, surprises, a concert tour, tons of merch, a birthday party throughout the event, and more. Including the announcement and release of Sonic Frontiers – Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch 2, which is available right now. We have the full rundown of everything revealed in the stream for you below.

Everything & Then Some Revealed During The Sonic the Hedgehog 35th Birthday Extravaganza

Sonic Frontiers – Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch 2

Fans were treated to a shadow-drop of the popular 2022 open-zone adventure, Sonic Frontiers – Definitive Edition! It includes the base game and all previously released game updates and boasts improved graphics and performance. Sonic Frontiers – Definitive Edition is now available digitally and physically on Nintendo Switch 2.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Patch Update + Free Characters

The Patch 4 Update for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is out, including the free Classic Sonic character and machine! Players will now get to compete as the Blue Blur in his classic 90's form. Axel and Amigo were also revealed as free characters to be released in August and September of 2026, respectively. Viewers were also treated to live gameplay of the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles DLC Pack, which will be coming to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 12 AM UTC.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds World Championship 2026

Racers from around the world will now have the opportunity to compete and show who's got Sonic speed in the upcoming Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds World Championship. The Online Qualifiers begin Tuesday, June 30 at 12 AM UTC through Sunday, July 19 11:59 PM UTC, which will then culminate in the World Championship Finals happening in New York City later this year on Friday, October 9. The Top 24 racers will have the chance to compete live in front of a global viewing audience for first place. Throughout the Qualifiers, fans will also be able to earn Twitch Drop rewards for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds by watching participating streamers on Twitch!

SONIC PICO PARK Gameplay and New Characters!

Fans were treated to new gameplay from the recently announced SONIC PICO PARK as well as the reveal of two new characters: Shadow the Hedgehog and Sonic Pico Cat! Both will be joining Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy as playable characters, and fans will be able to speed into SONIC PICO PARK later this year for some chaotic fun.

Sonic the Hedgehog 35th Anniversary Project

To celebrate the last three and a half decades of Sonic the Hedgehog, the 35th Anniversary Project was announced during the livestream, which will consist of a variety of Sonic game collections and legacy cartridges for fans to enjoy. Please see the breakdown below:

Classic Sonic Collection

Experience the Classic version of Sonic on the Nintendo Switch with Sonic Origins, Sonic Mania, and Sonic Superstars! This physical edition will also include a special 35th Anniversary reversible coversheet and logo patch. The Classic Sonic Collection will launch in October 2026 at $49.99 USD.

Modern Sonic Collection

The Modern Sonic Collection, featuring Sonic Frontiers, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, and Sonic Forces for the Nintendo Switch, is the perfect bundle for fans of Sonic in his modern era. This physical edition will also include a special 35th Anniversary reversible coversheet and logo patch. The Modern Sonic Collection will launch in October 2026 at $49.99 USD.

Paradise City

SEGA is pleased to announce that, in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Sonic series, the Sonic Check-In Adventure, a special collaboration project with Paradise City, an integrated resort in Incheon, South Korea, operated by Paradise Sega Sammy Co., Ltd., has just launched on Monday, June 22, 2026. In addition to offering accommodation packages that let guests immerse themselves in the world of Sonic at the Hyatt Regency Incheon Paradise City and Paradise Hotel & Resort, the event will feature a variety of experiential content, including limited-edition merchandise, themed rooms, collaboration-exclusive menus, photo zones, and Sonic meet-and-greets.

Throughout the event period, the hotel's interior and outdoor areas will be decorated in the style of Sonic's world, incorporating his signature sense of speed and iconic ring motifs. Whether you're a hotel guest or a general visitor, we invite you to enjoy special experiences available only here through interactive zones and limited-edition food menus.

Sonic the Hedgehog 1&2: Legacy Cartridge Collection

Published by iam8bit, the Sonic the Hedgehog 1 & 2: Legacy Cartridge Collection will be available for pre-order today, June 23, each at $99.99 USD, and will ship later this year. Encased in Blue Blur and Two Tail Amber designs respectively, both cartridges are SEGA Genesis compatible and are to be considered museum-grade archival editions, with a limited 1 in 8 infused with Chaos Emerald Energy. Experience Sonic from the beginning and pre-order on their website.

Sonic Steam Franchise Sale

Going until Thursday, June 25, 2026, the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise is currently on sale via Steam. Fans can enjoy major price cuts – up to 90% off! – to popular titles including Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Sonic Frontiers, Sonic Mania, SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS, and more!

Sonic Forces (Working Title) x Nex Playground

Get ready to experience Sonic in a whole new way! Nex, the maker of the Nex Playground, the active play system, together with SEGA created Sonic Forces (Working Title) for the Nex Playground. As seen on the livestream, the Nex Playground ensures players will be moving and staying active throughout their game experience. Sonic Forces (Working Title) will be available for Nex Playground consoles later this year.

Sonic Forces (Mobile)

Taking center stage in Sonic Forces, this June is Idol Sonic, to celebrate 35 legendary years! Players will be able to unlock Idol Sonic during this limited-time event and leave rivals speechless with three brand new abilities.

Olympic Collection

The Sonic x Olympic collection features a specially crafted graphic uniting the Olympic rings and Sonic the Hedgehog and friends, with Let's Move – the IOC's global sports participation initiative and the theme of Olympic Day. Five unique and colorful T-shirt and hoodie designs have been created, each featuring Sonic the Hedgehog, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, and Shadow trying out the Olympic sports of basketball, skateboarding, weightlifting, tennis, and football.

Olympic Day is celebrated annually to mark the founding of the modern Olympic Games in 1894, and this year carries a simple message: You Can Do This, to inspire and empower young people to take that first step – reminding them that feeling awkward, imperfect, or uncertain is normal, one session is all it takes to start, and with each movement, self-belief will grow. Confident, determined, and known for his speed, Sonic embodies the spirit of Olympic Day, which also coincides with his 35th anniversary this 23 June.

Sonic Live in Concert

Announced during today's livestream, Sonic Live in Concert is adding over 30 more shows for folks to experience around the US and the world! For a list of the new dates and locations, please see below. For more information on where to buy tickets, visit their website.

Dec. 18, 202 – London, UK

Feb. 18, 2027 – Indianapolis, IN

Feb. 19, 2027 – Detroit, MI

Feb. 19, 2027 – Birmingham, UK (Matinee Added)

Feb. 20, 2027 – Milwaukee, WI

Feb. 21, 2027 – Manchester, UK

Feb. 21, 2027 – Chicago, IL

Feb. 22, 2027 – Sheffield, UK

Feb. 23, 2027 – Minneapolis, MN

Feb. 24, 2027 – Brussels, BE

Feb 24, 2027 – Waukee, IA

Feb 25, 2027 – Kalamazoo, MI

Feb. 26, 2027 – Pittsburgh, PA

Feb. 27, 2027 – Cincinnati, OH

Feb. 28, 2027 – Columbus, OH

March 2, 2027 – Cleveland, OH

March 3, 2027 – Toronto, ON

March 4, 2027 – Montreal, QC

March 5, 2027 – Syracuse, NY

March 6, 2027 – New York, NY

March 7, 2027 – Wallingford, CT

March 9, 2027 – Portsmouth, NH

March 10, 2027 – Schenectady, NY

March 11, 2027 – Boston, MA

March 12, 2027 – Newark, NJ

March 13, 2027 – Washington, D.C.

March 14, 2027 – Hershey, PA

March 16, 2027 – Red Bank, NJ

March 18, 2027 – Philadelphia, PA

March 19, 2027 – Durham, NC

March 20, 2027 – Knoxville, TN

March 21, 2027 – Richmond, VA

March 23, 2027 – Chattanooga, TN

March 25, 2027 – Memphis, TN

March 26, 2027 – Kansas City, MO

March 27, 2027 – Tulsa, OK

Sonic the Hedgehog 35th Birthday Spotify Playlist

Together with Spotify, fans can now listen to a playlist of 35 songs that Sonic would want to listen to on his birthday! To celebrate with Sonic, head to Spotify, search "Sonic's 35th Birthday" and also exclusive artwork from illustrator Natalie Haines

Sonic's Chaos Hunt

Sonic and his friends were using the Emeralds to power Club Chaos, an epic 35th anniversary celebration, but they destabilized and scattered across the US. Race against Dr. Eggman to help Sonic collect all the Emeralds so we can power the party.

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