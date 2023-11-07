Posted in: Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe

Sonic The Hedgehog Speed Cafe Reveals SoCal Pop-Up Location

Need a chili dog to go really fast? There will be a new pop-up location of the Sonic The Hedgehog Speed Cafe in California this Friday.

Article Summary SEGA reveals new Sonic The Hedgehog Speed Cafe pop-up location in Chino Hills, California.

The Speed Cafe is a collaboration between SEGA and restaurateur Andy Nguyen, opening on November 10.

Menu includes a variety of Sonic-themed offerings, with several new items created by chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Vallardes.

The Sonic Speed Cafe will also feature at ComplexCon in Long Beach on November 18-19 with exclusive merchandise.

SEGA revealed they have a brand new Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe location coming soon, as there will be a pop-up diner in southern California. This will be an exclusive collaboration between the company and the experiential Orange County restaurateur Andy Nguyen, set to open for a limited time in Chino Hills this Friday, November 10. We got the rundown of the menu for you below and a few other details as it will be open for about two and a half months.

"Chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Vallardes – co-owners of viral smashburger sensation Trill Burgers – have joined forces to oversee the menu for the new location. In addition to leveling up the menu with new ingredients and recipes, the chefs will debut several new items, including the City Escape BBQ Hot Dog with bacon and crispy onions; Mac & Chao, a recipe from Sonic the Hedgehog: The Official Cookbook; and a spicy hot chicken sandwich. Other Sonic-themed offerings include Sonic's Classic Chili Dog, the Knuckles Sandwich crispy fried chicken sandwich, Golden Ring onion rings, and Fast Fries, an homage to Sonic's speed. Refreshing drinks include the Blue Blur (Sonic) blueberry slushie, Smashing Echidna (Knuckles) cherry slush, Team Dark (Shadow) mocha milkshake, Sweet Amy strawberry milkshake, and Tails Spin Tea. Each order will come in custom-designed Sonic packaging, with exclusive Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe merchandise also available."

"Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe in Chino Hills (13865 City Center Dr. #3080, Chino Hills, California) will host a Grand Opening celebration on November 10 starting at 11 a.m. PT, with members of SEGA of America in attendance. The pop-up will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily (opening hours are subject to change) and run through January 24, 2024 – with a special holiday announcement coming in late November. Sonic Speed Cafe also will be at this year's ComplexCon in Long Beach Nov. 18-19, serving up select menu items and an exclusive merchandise collaboration with HYPLAND."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!