Posted in: Arcade, Games, Pinball, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: Sonic the Hedgehog Pinball

Sonic the Hedgehog Will Get Its Own Official Pinball Table

Sonic the Hedgehog has been given his own pinball table as part of its 35th Anniversary.

Article Summary SEGA and Jersey Jack Pinball have revealed an official Sonic the Hedgehog pinball table for the series’ 35th Anniversary.

Sonic the Hedgehog pinball features seven classic stages, Sonic Generations visuals, HD display tech, and immersive audio.

Three Sonic the Hedgehog pinball models are available now: Arcade Edition, Special Edition, and Collector’s Edition.

Designed by Steve Ritchie, the Sonic pinball table blends fast-flow gameplay with RGB lighting, Bluetooth audio, and more.

SEGA has partnered with Jersey Jack Pinball to create a new pinball table around the blue blur himself, Sonic the Hedgehog. The two have worked together to create three specific tables tied to the series, all a part of its 35th Anniversary, as they have an Arcade Edition for $10k, a Special Edition for $12K, and a Collector's Edition for $15K. All three feature the same experience, but the decorations and add-ons to each one will differ depending on which you decide to snag. We have more details about the game below as they're available now for purchase.

Gotta Go Fast With The Sonic the Hedgehog Pinball Table

The Sonic Pinball universe comes to life on the very first launch, featuring supersonic speed, Jersey Jack's industry-leading 27-inch HD LCD display, and immersive audio. Iconic songs like Green Hill, Escape from the City, and more fan favorites from Sonic Generations drive the action. Bluetooth Audio pairs with noise-canceling headphones or external speakers for personalized listening. With visuals from Sonic Generations, players advance through seven legendary stages, including Green Hill Zone, Chemical Plant, and more. The Jersey Jack exclusive High-Score Camera captures player moments and celebrates Grand Champions, fueling friendly competition.

Jersey Jack Pinball's award-winning platform delivers cutting-edge technology with a classic flipper feel. Advanced lighting, animation, audio, and mechanical action collide to create an unmatched entertainment experience. Sonic Pinball is designed by Steve Ritchie, known for his fast-shooting layouts and signature flow. With a career spanning more than 40 years, Steve is regarded as one of the greatest game developers in history, earning him the nickname "The King of Flow" and is widely recognized as the voice of Shao Kahn in Mortal Kombat II, delivering the legendary "Finish Him!" line that defined a generation of arcade gaming.

Models & Pricing

Sonic Pinball is available in three models: Collector's Edition, Special Edition, and Arcade Edition.

All models include:

Industry Leading 27-inch HD LCD Display

JJP Immersive RGB-Lighting System

Micro-LED Gold Ring Displays

Wi-Fi Connectivity & Bluetooth Audio

High-Score Player Camera

Collector's Edition – $15,000 USD

Crafted with exclusive premium finishes, Collector's Edition games are made-to-order with all the extras, including:

Super-Sparkle Cabinet Artwork

'Knuckles Red' Metallic Laser-Cut Armor

Sonic vs. Dr. Eggman Mechanical Topper with Super-Wide LCD Screen

Gold Ring Shooter Knob

'Collector's Edition' Plaque …and more

Special Edition – $12,000 USD

Boosted with premium finishes, the Special Edition is fully loaded and packed with features, including:

Green Hill Zone Battle Cabinet Artwork

Sonic Blue' Armor

Dual-Layer RGB-Acrylic Battle Topper

Shaker Motor with Haptic Feedback

Non-Reflective Invisiglass…and more

Arcade Edition – $9,999 USD

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!