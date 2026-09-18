Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Soulframe, Video Games | Tagged: Soulframe Preludes

Soulframe Officially Launches Preludes 16: Of Hook & Hound

Soulframe has released the latest free update for their Alpha period with the introduction of Preludes 16: Of Hook & Hound

Article Summary Soulframe Preludes 16: Of Hook & Hound is now live in closed Alpha as a free update with community-driven fixes.

Bond with a wolf pup companion in Soulframe through fetch, walks, combat support, cuddles, and fish feeding.

Soulframe adds fishing and dynamic weather, bringing new fish, lures, and gameplay effects like lightning boosts.

Preludes 16 also revamps the Tempers system and adds new Soulframe weapons and armor for deeper loadout tuning.

Digital Extremes has released the latest chapter to the Alpha testing phase of Soulframe with the addition of Preludes 16: Of Hook & Hound. Like the previous additions, this is a free update that fixes many things and includes improvements based on community-requested items. Among them come new immersive gameplay features, such as the ability to fish for the first time. As well as a new wolf pup companion you can bond with, there is a new dynamic weather system, new weapons and armor, and a multitude of quality-of-life improvements. We have the developer notes below as the content is now live.

Soulframe Preludes 16: Of Hook & Hound

Soulframe Preludes is a closed Alpha playtest version of Soulframe; it's an experimental design endeavor from the studio behind Warframe that encourages players to test new features early and help shape the experience through critical community feedback. Each new Preludes update brings a host of welcome changes, always free, with Digital Extremes evolving the experience along the way, reflecting a trust-based development philosophy and a heightened emphasis on community.

After completing The Shewolf Snared Fable and selecting a wolf pup companion, set out into the world of Alca together and participate in bonding activities like playing fetch, going on walks, feeding on fish, supporting each other in combat, and taking time for snuggly cuddles in between the action. Look forward to future updates as this feature continues to develop and eventually becomes the highly anticipated player mount. Take refuge in serene new spots with a new fishing mechanic introducing six different lures and six unique fish to catch, like the Emerald Prickleback or Boilhead Wumper. Cleanse the Ode corruption from their scales and decide to either release them back into the pond or keep them for a wolf companion, with various rewards for either path.

Admire the clouds and chart their movements to witness a new dynamic weather system that offers immersive environmental combinations like rainy nights, foggy mornings, or scenic sunsets, paired with seamless gameplay-altering effects like increased lightning damage or reduced enemy perception ranges. Forge finer weapons with a revamped Tempers system, allowing players to adjust weapon modifiers with more agency when customizing loadouts. Dismantle weapons of old to reclaim their Tempers and retune them with the blacksmith Tuvalkane alongside new gear options like the two-handed mace Wreath, caster staff Gystalt, sidearm rapier Grimana, and the Suit of the Sleeve armor set.

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