Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Soulframe, Video Games | Tagged: Soulframe Open Preludes

Soulframe Reveals Details For The Final Update of 2026

Digital Extremes revealed the last update coming to Soulframe Open Preludes for 2026, as things get festive in A Thawtide Most Fowl

Article Summary Digital Extremes revealed Soulframe Open Preludes: A Thawtide Most Fowl as the final Soulframe update of 2026.

Soulframe's December Thawtide event adds Hunters, trapped Cardinals, Votive activities, and Faider Fowl.

A Thawtide Most Fowl also brings procedural snow, festive Enclave decor, and new animals to Midrath.

Players can unlock Soulframe cosmetics, winter color palettes, and seasonal weapons, armor, and a new Talisman.

Digital Extremes held their latest Devstream this week, revealing the final update coming to Soulframe for 2026. Technically, the update is for Soulframe Open Preludes, which basically serves as an open Alpha build of the game to give players a story leading up to the eventual main game release. Players will see a festive update called A Thawtide Most Fowl, as you'll see a number of additions to the title that will bring out whatever version of the holiday spirit exists in this particular fantasy realm. We have more details below, and you can watch the complete Devstream above with more details on the content.

Soulframe Open Preludes: A Thawtide Most Fowl

Thawtide returns in December, and this year, a new foe emerges! Fend off the Thawtide Hunters, free trapped Cardinals, and earn festive rewards through seasonal Votive activities. A mysterious figure from Thawtide folklore also makes his debut: Faider Fowl. Winter comes to Midrath soon. Following the recent debut of a new dynamic weather system, A Thawtide Most Fowl will arrive with procedural snow weather to add further allure to festive Enclave decorations alongside new animals like hedgehogs, porcupines, and ducklings.

Customize the Envoy with more options to try, with new face markings and capes, and Festive Thawtide Figments to brew with Veminia for winter-inspired color palettes. Unlock seasonal weapons and gear, including the Faider's Crook staff, Fletchnockt bow, Vylleis-I greatsword, Thawtide Armor, and a Talisman.

"Our festive Thawtide event returns this year with new foes to face, seasonal gear, cosmetics, weapons, and a deeper glimpse into the folklore of Midrath," said Sarah Asselin, Sr. Community Manager. "Beyond the celebrations of the Longnight, this update brings meaningful refinements to the foundations of Soulframe. As we welcome more Envoys through Open Preludes, we're excited to continue evolving the world and its systems alongside our community."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!