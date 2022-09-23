Space-Based RTS Fragile Existence Announced For Steam Next Fest

Developer Fragile Continuum and publisher Hooded Horse revealed their space-based RTS Fragile Existence will be at Steam Next Fest. This particular game is mixing a few genres together for a cool experience as you'll be working with survival, 4X, management, and real-time strategy in a solid immersive and detailed adventure happening in space. The game will have you dealing with Earth hundreds of years into the future where all of the colonies have been wiped out, and now all you have left is what lies in the dark expanse of space. You can check out more about it below as the game will be getting a free demo on October 3rd.

From a technical perspective, Fragile Existence features multiple planets for players to explore and utilize, each with their own biomes, temperatures and living creatures. Travel lanes will be key in allowing players to move between planets in a realistic way. Space travel isn't easy so finding key points of interest in space and keeping track of important locations using the in-game senor screen map, will be paramount. The game's drop ship system allows players to anchor their fleets in orbit of a planet, select their stored assets and dispatch to a planet's surface. The drop ship will also carry ground units up to the player's hanger deck. Other elements added in during early prototyping stages include: physicalized inventory and cargo holds for every unit in the fleet, modular components which let you customize and expand your capabilities for ground-based building and resource-gathering. Secure the Future: Scout ahead and plot a course from system to system, syncing up to points of interest along the way. Explore worlds, gather desperately needed resources and stay on the move to avoid incoming enemies.

Scout ahead and plot a course from system to system, syncing up to points of interest along the way. Explore worlds, gather desperately needed resources and stay on the move to avoid incoming enemies. Keep Your Fleet Organized: Whether you seek strength in number or smaller autonomous groups pursuing different objectives, players must decide the best strategy to keep things organized. One wrong move could mean the difference between staying alive and the end of humanity.

Whether you seek strength in number or smaller autonomous groups pursuing different objectives, players must decide the best strategy to keep things organized. One wrong move could mean the difference between staying alive and the end of humanity. Travel to the Ground: Collecting a variety of resources is paramount for survival. Ground expeditions allow players to transport to a planet's survival to collect what they need. Traditional RTS systems such as base building and unit management will introduce a completely different set of mechanics to your space operations.

Collecting a variety of resources is paramount for survival. Ground expeditions allow players to transport to a planet's survival to collect what they need. Traditional RTS systems such as base building and unit management will introduce a completely different set of mechanics to your space operations. Prepare for Combat: Your enemy is well armed, resourceful and will stop at nothing to see the remnants of humanity destroyed. Assign scientists to uncover blueprints and materials in order to unlock more offensive, defensive and civilian capabilities.

Your enemy is well armed, resourceful and will stop at nothing to see the remnants of humanity destroyed. Assign scientists to uncover blueprints and materials in order to unlock more offensive, defensive and civilian capabilities. Build Your Own Home: A full-fledged Planet Editor will give players the option to construct their own planets. Procedural generation, hand-crafted placements of creatures, resources and points of interest will allow for a great deal of flexibility. Systems can even be brought together using the Scenario Editor so players can craft their very own stories.