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Spawn Has Officially Been Added To Diablo: Immortal

Diablo: Immortal dives into the world of Spawn as players will see the comic book character and his world invade their version of Hell

Article Summary Spawn has officially entered Diablo: Immortal in a limited-time crossover event packed with Hell-themed rewards.

Earn Vengeance Marks through weekly tasks, Hellspawn’s Bane, and The Eighth Circle to unlock Spawn gear.

Face Malebolgia in The Eighth Circle, a co-op boss battle with ranked clears, MVP goals, and event rewards.

Claim Spawn-inspired prizes like Hellspawn weapon skins, Necroplasmic Totem Gem, emotes, and Violator transmorg.

Blizzard Entertainment has officially launched the Spawn content for Diablo: Immortal, bringing the comic book character and more to the game. Originally revealed during BlizzCon 2026 a few weeks ago, you'll see the character and a number of other items from Todd McFarlane's version of Hell appear for a limited-time event. We have some of the details below from their latest blog, as the content is now live.

Spawn Arrives in Diablo: Immortal

Adventurers can earn Vengeance Marks by completing weekly tasks and participating in collaboration activities such as Hellspawn's Bane and The Eighth Circle. As progress accumulates, players can unlock rewards, including:

Selectable Hellspawn Arsenal weapon skins

6* Hellspawn emotes

Legendary Crests

Legendary & Set equipment

Hellspawn Avatar frame

1* Necroplasmic Totem Gem

Every act of vengeance leaves its mark.

Adventurers participating in Hellspawns Vengeance can complete weekly tasks and participate in additional activities to earn Vengeance Marks. As your progress builds, you'll unlock a host of rewards, including a Spawn-inspired weapon appearance, exclusive collaboration emotes, a collaboration avatar frame, the Necroplasmic Totem Legendary Gem, Legendary Crests, as well as valuable Legendary and Set Items.

The Eighth Circle

Malebolgia is one of the most powerful rulers of Hell in the Spawn universe, serving as the demon lord who creates and commands Hellspawn warriors to wage war. He is the demon responsible for creating the hero of Spawn, intending to use him as a pawn in Hell's eternal conflict. Cunning, cruel, and immensely powerful, Malebolgia embodies corruption and domination, seeking to expand his influence by exploiting the souls of the damned and turning humanity's greatest champions into servants of Hell. Band together with up to 3 other players to take down this immense evil from another world. Malebogia has brawn and sorcery so watch out for large scale attacks and Hellspawns summoned to fight.

Each day we will have time goals for how fast you can vanquish this boss

Each rank has better rewards and points to get the most out of this event

Achieve MVP four times cumulatively with a party of 3 or more and earn a unique cosmetic reward

Necroplasm Totem

Dealing damage causes Necroplasm to surround you, increasing your damage done for 6 seconds and every few seconds the Necroplasm attempts to consume one periodic harmful effect from you. If the Necroplasm successfully consumes a periodic harmful effect or you kill an enemy it will unleash a Necroplasmic Bolt at a nearby enemy that explodes on contact, Burning all nearby enemies for several seconds. Cannot gain Necroplasm more often than once every 20 seconds and cannot unleash a Necroplasmic Bolt more often than once every few seconds.

Violator

Violator, one of Malebolgia's most cunning servants, arrives as a familiar transmorg, who can join you in your adventures throughout Sanctuary.

Trait – Shapeshift: Violator delights in deception, taking on unexpected forms as he accompanies you through Sanctuary.

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