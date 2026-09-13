Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo Immortal, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: spawn, todd mcfarlane

Spawn Will Be Coming To Diablo Immortal As Revealed at BlizzCon

Todd McFarlane confirmed that Spawn will be making a crossover appearance in Diablo Immortal, arriving on September 29.

Article Summary Spawn is coming to Diablo Immortal, with Todd McFarlane confirming the crossover during BlizzCon 2026.

The Diablo Immortal x Spawn event is set to launch on September 29, though Blizzard is keeping details tightly under wraps.

McFarlane teased bringing Spawn into Diablo’s dark world, hinting at a hellish clash with familiar demonic forces.

Diablo Immortal remains a free-to-play action RPG on mobile and PC, with co-op, PvP, raids, and frequent updates.

During BlizzCon 2026, Todd McFarlane confirmed that Spawn will be added to Diablo Immortal in an epic crossover. The news first came down in the weirdest way, as they created a YouTube short (which, for some reason, we can't even link you to because YouTube has decided the video link is corrupted) featuring McFarlane himself talking about how he now gets to play in the world of Diablo by bringing his most iconic character to the title. The details are scarce from Blizzard, as we're sure they're going to withhold as much as they can until the content arrives on September 29, but we're guessing you'll see Spawn and a number of the minions of hell who torment him arrive in a crossing of both hellish landscapes. We'll just have to kick back and see what happens.

About Diablo Immortal

The world of Sanctuary is torn apart by the Eternal Conflict between angels and demons. As humanity's last hope, you'll explore a shared open world filled with danger, demons, and legendary rewards. Diablo Immortal is a free-to-play, fast-paced action RPG set between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III. Battle across a hell-scorched world as one of ten playable classes – including the all-new Warlock – anytime, anywhere. Fight solo or join a Warband to conquer Hell together. With updates every two weeks, new challenges and rewards are always within reach.

Real time ARPG combat with responsive controls. Solo play, co op dungeons, raids, and PvP arenas • Seamless cross-platform play across mobile and PC. Sanctuary never stands still. Frequent updates with new story chapters and features, massive world bosses, events, and seasonal challenges, and iconic locations inspired by Diablo lore. Form Warbands for small group co op, join Clans to earn rewards and dominate leaderboards. Raid dungeons, trade loot, and battle other players. Your choices shape your legend.

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