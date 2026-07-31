Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fair Play Labs, SpeedRunners 2, SpeedRunners 2: King Of Speed

SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed Confirmed For September 3 Launch

SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed dropped a new trailer this week confirming the game will be released for PC and consoles on September 3.

Article Summary SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed launches September 3 on PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

New trailer confirms the release date while showcasing modes, characters, animations, and returning features.

The competitive platformer sequel supports up to eight players in online and local multiplayer races.

SpeedRunners 2 adds HD visuals, improved netcode, grappling hook movement, and chaotic pick-ups.

Developer Fair Play Labs and publisher tinyBuild Games dropped a new trailer this week for SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed, confirming the game's launch on September 3. The trailer does a pretty good job of cramming a ton of info into about a minute, showing off the new modes, animations, characters, and all the returning elements of the title in one video. Enjoy checking it out as the game will arrive in about five weeks for PC via Steam, PS5, and XSX|S.

SpeedRunners 2: King Of Speed Arrives September 3

The ultimate competitive platformer is back! Outrun, outjump, and outsmart your rivals in cutthroat online and local races for up to eight players in this sequel to the 2013 indie hit. Master your movement, conquer expertly crafted maps, use powerful pick-ups, and swing around with a grappling hook. Run like your life depends on it – just don't get knocked off-screen!

The Next Generation Of SpeedRunners : SpeedRunners 2 captures the depth, thrill, and fluidity of the original game for a new era, introducing vibrant high-definition graphics and improved netcode for an incredible competitive platforming experience.

: SpeedRunners 2 captures the depth, thrill, and fluidity of the original game for a new era, introducing vibrant high-definition graphics and improved netcode for an incredible competitive platforming experience. Gotta Go Fast : Choose your character from a cast of eccentric superheroes, both returning and new, and face off in intense races for up to eight players, local and online, across beautiful tracks inspired by the retrofuture superhero utopia of the 1960s.

: Choose your character from a cast of eccentric superheroes, both returning and new, and face off in intense races for up to eight players, local and online, across beautiful tracks inspired by the retrofuture superhero utopia of the 1960s. Master Competitive Platforming : Run, jump, slide, and swing to victory by any means necessary! Learn the layouts of precisely tuned maps, use booster pads and pick-ups, wall jump and grapple, open and close pathways, and more to gain the edge.

: Run, jump, slide, and swing to victory by any means necessary! Learn the layouts of precisely tuned maps, use booster pads and pick-ups, wall jump and grapple, open and close pathways, and more to gain the edge. Be Fast and Furious : Ruin friendships and make split-second decisions to become the King of Speed! Knock rivals off-screen and eliminate your foes with powerful pick-ups like missiles, traps, freeze rays, and a grappling hook that pulls runners in front of you.

: Ruin friendships and make split-second decisions to become the King of Speed! Knock rivals off-screen and eliminate your foes with powerful pick-ups like missiles, traps, freeze rays, and a grappling hook that pulls runners in front of you. Run As You Are: Accessible to newcomers yet rewarding for die-hard PvP rivals, SpeedRunners 2 lets you chase your own challenge. Compete in tournaments, create custom challenges, and climb the leaderboards, or host private lobbies for laid-back fun.

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