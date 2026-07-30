Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: marvel, spider-man, Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man Joins PUBG Mobile For a Themed Event

Joining the ever-growing list of games he's making an appearance in, Spider-Man swings into PUBG Mobile for a special Brand New Day event.

Article Summary Spider-Man swings back into PUBG Mobile in the Brand New Day event, live through September 1 in Version 4.5.

Central Square adds a Spider-Man city zone with rooftops, ziplines, Peter Parker's apartment, and themed Air Drops.

Spider-Man gear grants web-swinging, wall running, ceiling traversal, double jumps, and spider-sense tracking.

PUBG Mobile players can earn Spider-Man rewards, unlock story chapters, and build custom adventures in World of Wonder.

Krafton has launched a brand-new event today as they have brought Spider-Man back to PUBG Mobile to promote Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Much like it has been in the past, you get a new Spider-Man skin that looks like he does from the films, with some added fun abilities, but nothing game-breaking. What they did add that's new is a piece of the island that looks like a cityscape reminiscent of NYC. We have all the info below as the content is now live in the game until September 1, as part of the Version 4.5 update.

Spider-Man Swings Back Into PUBG Mobile

At the heart of the collaboration is Central Square, a brand-new high-rise urban district that transforms familiar surroundings into a Spider-Man: Brand New Day-inspired cityscape built for speed, agility, and exploration. Towering skyscrapers, interconnected rooftops, and ground-to-rooftop ziplines create the perfect setting for players to navigate the city, while Peter Parker's apartment offers interactive objects, hidden Easter eggs, and nods to the upcoming film. Throughout Central Square, players can also discover movie-themed backpacks containing valuable supplies and collect exclusive rewards from Spider-Man: Brand New Day Air Drops.

As players master the city, they'll also unlock Spider-Man's signature abilities through exclusive themed items that transform both movement and combat. Peter Parker's Gloves allow players to swing between buildings using webs before unleashing web attacks that damage, slow, and temporarily trap opponents. Meanwhile, Peter Parker's Hoodie enhances movement with wall climbing, wall running, and ceiling traversal, alongside double jumps, unique Spider-Man-inspired movement animations, and spider-sense abilities that reveal the footsteps left behind by other players, helping players track opponents across the city.

Alongside the new gameplay experience, PUBG Mobile players can also unlock a range of exclusive in-game rewards throughout the collaboration. Players who log in and join matches between August 1 and August 2 will receive a limited-time Spider-Man: Brand New Day Emote, while completing themed quests will unlock the exclusive "Friendly Neighbor" story arc. As players progress through each chapter, they'll be able to claim a series of collaboration rewards, including exclusive movie avatars and avatar frames based on the total number of chapters completed.

Beyond its action-packed gameplay, the collaboration also celebrates the movie through a range of cinematic and interactive experiences inspired by some of Spider-Man's most memorable moments. Players can visit a special Spider-Man: Brand New Day Tribute Point with an interactive Easter egg, while hidden encounters across the city may reveal Spider-Man before he disappears, leaving rewards behind. Players can also recreate Spider-Man's daring aerial rescues and other cinematic moments through immersive interactive photo experiences, unlocking exclusive achievements and rewards while capturing memorable moments inspired by the upcoming film and legacy franchise.

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day experience extends beyond Classic Mode into World of Wonder, where creators can build their own film-inspired adventures using a brand-new Spider-Man: Brand New Day creation template based on Central Square. The template includes access to Peter Parker's Gloves and Peter Parker's Hoodie, giving creators the tools to design original experiences inspired by Spider-Man's signature powers and movement mechanics.

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