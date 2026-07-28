Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: spider-man, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the hulk, The Punisher

Spider-Man Returns To Fortnite With Hulk & Punisher on August 1

Spider-Man is returning to Fortnite to promote Spider-Man: Brand New Day with The Hulk and The Punisher, starting on August 1.

Article Summary Spider-Man returns to Fortnite on August 1 to promote Spider-Man: Brand New Day with a new movie-inspired skin.

The Spider-Man collab includes masked and unmasked Tom Holland styles plus themed items tied to the film.

Fortnite is also bringing back Web Shooters, a Friendly Spider-Man NPC, and a limited-time Web Shooter Hour.

Hulk and Punisher join Spider-Man in the August 1 update, adding two more Marvel skins to the Fortnite shop.

Epic Games is getting in on the promotion for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as they unveiled that three new skins will be coming to the game with the help of Marvel. The reveal came from the video above, which is 95% clips from the new movie, and 5% teaser for the new skins, which will be added to the game on August 1. As you can see here, they're bringing in the current version of Spider-Man from the film, both masked and unmasked Tom Holland, along with some extra friendly neighborhood items to complement the gear. Such as the backpack you see here that looks like something an Elementary school kid should own.

Spider-Man Webslings Back Into Fortnite

Technically, this isn't his first appearance in the game, as they have added Spider-Man to the mix a few times in partnership with Marvel on different occasions over the years. Which is why fans should be happy to find out that Web Shooters are going to be put back in the game for a limited time, joined by a Friendly Spider-Man NPC and an in-game Web Shooter Hour as a way to help celebrate the collaboration.

But that's not all, we said they were adding three skins to the mix. You're also going to see a revised version of The Hulk skin be added back to the game, looking angrier than ever. As well as The Punisher Outfit, letting players fight as Frank Castle, looking a lot like Jon Bernthal's portrayal in both the film and multiple TV series.

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