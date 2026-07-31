Posted in: Activision, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Spyro, Spyro: A Realm Beyond, toys for bob

Spyro: A Realm Beyond Releases New Teaser Trailer

Check out the new teaser trailer for Spyro: A Realm Beyond as the developers celebrate the response to the new 3D platformer.

Article Summary Spyro: A Realm Beyond gets a new teaser trailer, thanking fans after the game’s Summer Game Fest reveal.

The latest Spyro: A Realm Beyond video mixes fan reactions with brief footage, but reveals few new gameplay details.

Spyro: A Realm Beyond sends Spyro into a strange new world to battle the invading Scavs and protect the realm.

Toys for Bob promises true dragon flight, expanded exploration, Tom Kenny’s return, and a 2027 release window.

Activision and Toys for Bob released a new teaser trailer for Spyro: A Realm Beyond that serves more as a thank-you to the fanbase. Back in June, the game was revealed in the middle of the Summer Game Fest hype, and sparked a ton of fan videos of people excited to get a new 3D platformer in the franchise. This teaser showcases many of those reactions while providing quick snippets of footage. It's nothing major or new as we're still waiting for finer details, but it's a nice nod to the fans for their appreciation. Enjoy the video above, as the game is being planned for release in 2027.

A Thank You To The Fans of Spyro: A Realm Beyond

Take flight in a brand-new journey through a strange and wondrous realm. When Spyro finds himself stranded, his journey to discover a way home is interrupted by the arrival of a vicious invading force known as the Scavs. Spyro must make new allies and rise to protect this realm before it's changed forever. Feel the freedom of flight as you soar above vibrant landscapes, weave between treetops, dive off massive landmarks, and wing your way through this new realm in Spyro's boldest evolution yet.

For the first time in nearly two decades, Spyro returns in a completely original adventure featuring a brand new world, expanded exploration, and new gameplay that evolves the classic experience in exciting ways. Built to welcome a new generation while giving longtime fans something entirely fresh, Spyro: A Realm Beyond invites players to explore, discover, and take flight like never before. That's right; not gliding, not a limited set of flight levels. True dragon flight. Renowned voice actor Tom Kenny returns to voice Spyro, bringing the iconic purple dragon into a bold new era.

Carve your path through the skies and chain together dives, climbs, and tight turns as you navigate the world your way. Crafted by Toys For Bob, this is a new evolution of Spyro, built to send the purple dragon soaring higher than ever.

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