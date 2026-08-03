Posted in: Games | Tagged: newlitg, Spyro

Spyro Teaser Trailer in The Daily LITG 3rd August 2026

Spyro Teaser Trailer was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read

Article Summary Spyro teaser trailer tops Bleeding Cool’s daily LITG, leading the site’s most-read stories from across games, TV, comics and toys.

Spyro joins a top ten featuring TMNT, Game of Thrones, Batman, Micronauts, Transformers, Star Wars and Doctor Who.

LITG also rounds up recent picks from August 2025 to 2019, spotlighting past viral hits, comics scoops and pop culture news.

Comic book birthdays for Sina Grace, Rob Williams, Francesco Manna and Victor Santos close out the latest Daily LITG.

Spyro Teaser Trailer was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Spyro Teaser Trailer and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Red and Blue Venom

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG two years ago, Grotesquerie Niecy Nash-Betts

LITG three years ago, Donny Cates Missing 6 Months

LITG four years ago, Preparing For Grant Morrison

LITG five years ago, Rickjecting the Riccine

LITG six years ago, Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 takes the lead in top ten of traffic…

LITG seven years ago, Geoff Johns

Geoff Johns himself was getting scammed – as opposed to getting called out.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.

Sina Grace , writer on Iceman and Power Rangers, creator of The Li'l Depressed Boy

, writer on Iceman and Power Rangers, creator of The Li'l Depressed Boy Rob Williams , co-creator of Cla$$war and Unfollow, writer on 2000AD, Ghost Rider, and Suicide Squad.

, co-creator of Cla$$war and Unfollow, writer on 2000AD, Ghost Rider, and Suicide Squad. Francesco Manna , artist on Crossed, Dejah Thoris, Swords Of Sorrow, Old Man Logan.

, artist on Crossed, Dejah Thoris, Swords Of Sorrow, Old Man Logan. Victor Santos, artist on Mice Templar, Violent Love, Godzilla, Furious

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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