Stadia Announces Multiple Game Additions During Livestream

Google threw a small Holiday Live Hangout livestream today and announced multiple games coming to Stadia this week. The big additions to the platform are Outcasters, Submerged: Hidden Depths, and Journey To The Savage Planet: EOTM Edition. All of which have been added today, while Valkyria Chronicles 4: will be coming to the platform next week. Plus a few more that are currently for sale, and a number of titles coming to Stadia Pro including Hitman 2, Hello Neighbor: Secret Neighbor, Into the Breach, Kine, Monster Jam Steel Titans, and Everspace. You can check out the full list from Google below as we wait to see if they'll add anything else before the month ends.

Outcasters: Curve your shots and be the last player standing in Outcasters, an adorably frenetic, fast-paced eight player combat game that tests your speed and creativity. Battle your way across vibrant, colorful vinyl arenas and curve your shots to creatively defeat your opponents. With customizable Outcasters and all sorts of power-ups this is a chaotically fun multiplayer brawler that gives a hook-shot an all new meaning.

Submerged: Hidden Depths:A relaxing, third-person exploration and adventure game, Submerged: Hidden Depths sees Miku & Taku, a brother and sister, trying to unravel the mystery of a beautiful sunken city. Navigate the flooded streets by boat, scale collapsing buildings, and solve puzzles left behind. As a combat-free game, players can explore at their own pace, encounter surreal creatures and discover hidden objects that piece together the story of a broken world.

Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition: Journey to the Savage Planet is a delightfully irreverent first person adventure, providing endless opportunities to explore and absurd alien creatures to discover, all while attempting to survive an inhospitable planet. With Employee of the Month Edition, players will enjoy the base game, the "Hot Garbage" expansion content and additional bonuses (more Martin Tweed, humorous ads and alien fun). Exclusive Stadia content includes: All extra content, both free and paid, with an enhanced photo mode, 60 FPS, Visual refinements and updates, New messages from Martin Tweed, focusing on the importance of Science, Fresh new ads for fresh new products in our fictional future.

Valkyria Chronicles 4: Heading to Stadia on December 8th.

Five new games drop in the Stadia store this week: