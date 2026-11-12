Posted in: Cloud Imperium Games, Games, Star Citizen, Video Games | Tagged: Intergalactic Aerospace Expo

Star Citizen Officially Launches Intergalactic Aerospace Expo 2956

Intergalactic Aerospace Expo 2956 has officially launched in Star Citizen, allowing players to try over 200 ships from November 13-27.

Article Summary Star Citizen’s Intergalactic Aerospace Expo 2956 is live from November 13-27, with a Free Fly event and 200+ ships to test.

Daily exhibitor halls let Star Citizen players rent ships and ground vehicles for free and explore top manufacturers.

New Star Citizen ships debut during IAE 2956, including the RSI Galaxy, RSI Skylark, Anvil Liberator, and more.

IAE 2956 also brings Ship Showdown rewards, Best in Show paints, challenge coins, and Star Citizen Twitch Drops.

Cloud Imperium Games has launched the annual Star Citizen event, Intergalactic Aerospace Expo 2956, allowing players to explore much of the title for free for a limited time. From November 13-27, players can check out over 200 ships at no cost, including several new ships created by the devs, as well as the winners of this year's Ship Showdown, an annual community-voted competition. There are also a number of in-game events, Twitch drops, and other experiences to enjoy, as detailed below.

Intergalactic Aerospace Expo 2956 Launches in Star Citizen

Throughout IAE 2956, players can access a variety of ships and ground vehicles for free, with rentals available directly from kiosks across the expo floor. Each day features a different selection of exhibitors, giving players the opportunity to explore the range of spacecraft available in the universe, learn more about the manufacturers behind them, and get behind the controls of vehicles they may not otherwise have the chance to fly. The Free Fly runs for the full duration of IAE, giving newcomers the opportunity to experience Star Citizen for the first time and existing players to try out a wider range of vehicles.

New Ships Join the Star Citizen Fleet

IAE 2956 will also see several new ships make their debut in Star Citizen, with releases arriving throughout the expo. Players can look forward to new additions from some of the galaxy's leading manufacturers:

November 13 – Roberts Space Industries (RSI): RSI Galaxy and RSI Skylark, previously available as a companion ship with the Constellation Mk V, will also be available for purchase as a standalone ship for the first time

Roberts Space Industries (RSI): RSI Galaxy and RSI Skylark, previously available as a companion ship with the Constellation Mk V, will also be available for purchase as a standalone ship for the first time November 15 – Anvil Aerospace: Anvil Liberator

Anvil Aerospace: Anvil Liberator November 17 – Drake Interplanetary: Drake Marauder

Drake Interplanetary: Drake Marauder November 21 – Aopoa, Banu, Esperia and Gatac: Gatac Hyun

Celebrating the Community's Best in Show

The expo will also celebrate the winners of this year's Ship Showdown, Star Citizen's annual community-voted competition recognizing the ships players love most. The Final Four Ships will receive exclusive Best in Show vehicle paints and commemorative challenge coins. Those finalists are:

RSI Perseus

Drake Ironclad Assault

Origin M80

Drake Corsair

Earn Exclusive In-Game Rewards with Twitch Drops

Players can earn additional in-game rewards by watching Star Citizen streams on Twitch during the event. Players will need to link their Star Citizen account to their Twitch account and watch any Drops-enabled Star Citizen stream to unlock in-game rewards. For this campaign, the rewards are:

2 hours: Venture Undersuit Black/Grey

Venture Undersuit Black/Grey 4 hours: Venture Black Armor Set

Venture Black Armor Set 6 hours: MacFlex Backpack Orange

MacFlex Backpack Orange Watch for six hours in total to complete the full set

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