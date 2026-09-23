Posted in: Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Star Trek: Adventures, TTRPG

Star Trek Adventures Announces New 60th Anniversary Box Set

Star Trek Adventures will be celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the franchise with an all-new box set with the core rules and more.

Article Summary Star Trek Adventures Second Edition gets a 60th Anniversary Boxed Set packed with core rules and collector extras.

The premium Star Trek Adventures release includes a deluxe core rulebook, reference cards, and a galaxy map poster.

Pre-orders for the Star Trek Adventures 60th Anniversary Boxed Set open in December, with pricing listed at $167.

Players get 2d20 rules, 14 species, 15 starship classes, and mission support spanning the 21st to 32nd century.

Modiphius Entertainment is celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Star Trek with a special release: the Star Trek Adventures Second Edition 60th Anniversary Boxed Set. Created to look extra stunning for the occasion, this will include a special premium version of the Second Edition Core Rulebook, along with a number of specially-made assets and content, to give players everything they need to boldly go on missions anywhere from the 21st to the 32nd century. The set will go up for pre-order in December, currently priced at $167, as we have more info on what to expect in the set below.

Star Trek Adventures Second Edition 60th Anniversary Boxed Set

The deluxe edition of the core rulebook is included in a boxed set, and is perfect for collectors and fans of both the franchise and the roleplaying game. Set inside a stunning holographic presentation box featuring iconic Starfleet characters, the book features a hardcover design with a foil-debossed thermal leatherette cover in black with gold and blue foil. It also includes a folded poster Galaxy map depicting the 23rd and 24th century on either side, as well as reference cards and character sheets of the original series crew and U.S.S. Enterprise with statistics updated for Second Edition.

The Star Trek Adventures Second Edition 60th Anniversary Boxed Set includes:

A premium second edition core rulebook with foil debossed thermal leatherette cover in classic black with gold and blue foil U.S.S. Enterprise, text, and iconography.

A lenticular holographic presentation box featuring iconic Starfleet characters from the first 60 years of Star Trek .

. Fifteen (15) double-sided game reference cards with the original series crew and classic U.S.S. Enterprise with second edition statistics, and a folded poster Galaxy map depicting the 23rd century on one side and the late 24th century on the other.

A complete version of the 2d20 System rules, designed for an authentic Star Trek experience.

experience. An extensive primer on Star Trek , including details on a range of societies, worlds, species, and the scientific concepts that underpin this timeless universe.

, including details on a range of societies, worlds, species, and the scientific concepts that underpin this timeless universe. 14 player character species to choose from, including Andorian, Cardassian, Klingon, Orion, and Vulcan.

Guidelines for both novice and experienced gamemasters, offering advice on challenging your players with dramatic and thoughtful gameplay, unique to the Star Trek universe.

universe. Game statistics and graphics for 15 playable starship classes, including Federation, Klingon, and Romulan vessels.

Dozens of non-player characters, starships, and creatures to populate your missions, including Federation, Klingon, Cardassian, and Dominion.

Historical excerpts, personal logs, and intercepted communications provide fresh perspectives and insights from across the Galaxy.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!