Posted in: Games, Star Trek, Video Games | Tagged: Scopely, Star Trek Fleet Command

Star Trek Fleet Command Wants To Make You an NPC

Star Trek Fleet Command is offering players a chance to become a permanent NPC in the game with a brand-new contest happening now.

Article Summary Star Trek Fleet Command kicks off a 60th Anniversary event with free rewards, daily gifts, and limited-time ST60 Coins.

Scopely’s new contest lets Star Trek Fleet Command players submit videos for a chance to become a permanent NPC.

Top contest finalists will be turned into Starfleet Officers, while the grand prize winner gets a custom mission in-game.

Use promo code ST60GIFT, complete daily events, and visit the ST60 Event Store for officer shards and bonus rewards.

Scopely has launched a new update for Star Trek Fleet Command to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Star Trek, as well as a chance for you to be immortalized in the game. The team is offering fans the chance to become a permanent NPC in the game. All you need to do is record a short video sharing how Star Trek has shaped your life, share that story between September 8-20, and then check their website on September 21 to vote and enter for a chance to win a $500 gift card.

The Top 8 candidates will be reimagined as Starfleet Officers, and will receive a custom 13" x 19" collector-quality illustration of their character, and the top overall person will get their own brand-new game mission. You can find mroe details on their website, as we have more info about the 60th Anniversary content from the team below.

Celebrate 60 Years in Star Trek Fleet Command

For sixty years, Starfleet captains have accepted the same mission: explore the unknown, defend those in need, and build a better future. From September 8 through September 12, that mission passes to you.

Redeem: ST60GIFT

Beginning September 8, redeem the promo code ST60GIFT to receive:

TOS James T. Kirk Shards x3

Jonathan Archer Shards x3

Jean-Luc Picard Shards x3

Benjamin Sisko Shards x3

Kathryn Janeway Shards x3

Michael Burnham Shards x3

The code can be redeemed through September 14.

Claim Daily Gifts

Log in each day beginning September 8 and check your Gifts tab for free rewards.

September 8: Ent-E Picard Shards x2, 100 ST60 Coins, a cosmetic Frame, and a cosmetic Title

Ent-E Picard Shards x2, 100 ST60 Coins, a cosmetic Frame, and a cosmetic Title September 9: Nog Shards x2 and 100 ST60 Coins

Nog Shards x2 and 100 ST60 Coins September 10: T'Pol Shards x2 for G3-G5 or Infiltrator Tuvok Shards x2 for G6-G7, plus 100 ST60 Coins

T'Pol Shards x2 for G3-G5 or Infiltrator Tuvok Shards x2 for G6-G7, plus 100 ST60 Coins September 11: SNW Spock Shards x2 for G3-G5 or Female Spock Shards x2 for G6-G7, plus 100 ST60 Coins

SNW Spock Shards x2 for G3-G5 or Female Spock Shards x2 for G6-G7, plus 100 ST60 Coins September 12: SNW Christopher Pike Shards x2 for G3-G5 or BlackOps M'Benga Shards x2 for G6-G7, plus 100 ST60 Coins

Complete the Daily ST60 Events

Each day features a Solo Milestone Event offering up to 500 ST60 Coins and three Shards for that day's featured officer.

September 8 – The Final Frontier: Destroy hostiles and complete Away Team Assignments to earn Ent-E Picard Shards.

Destroy hostiles and complete Away Team Assignments to earn Ent-E Picard Shards. September 9 – The Great River: Mine Crystal, Ore, and Gas to earn Nog Shards.

Mine Crystal, Ore, and Gas to earn Nog Shards. September 10 – Live Long and Prosper: Destroy FKR hostiles to earn T'Pol or Infiltrator Tuvok Shards.

Destroy FKR hostiles to earn T'Pol or Infiltrator Tuvok Shards. September 11 – Needs of the Many: Defeat Group Armadas and help your Alliance to earn SNW Spock or Female Spock Shards.

Defeat Group Armadas and help your Alliance to earn SNW Spock or Female Spock Shards. September 12 – To Boldly Go: Destroy hostiles to earn SNW Christopher Pike or BlackOps M'Benga Shards.

Daily Trivia SMS Events will offer another 100 ST60 Coins for each correct answer. Completing all five Trivia Events advances the 5-Day Trivia SMS Meta, which includes additional ST60 Coins and a Title. Completing both the daily ST60 SMS and Trivia SMS Events advances the ST60 The Five-Day Mission AMS Meta, with additional ST60 Coins, an Avatar, and a Hailing Frequency up for grabs.

Visit the Event Store

The ST60 Event Store opens September 8 and remains available through September 14. Spend your ST60 Coins on Officer Shards from across Star Trek's 60-year history, with each officer limited to 30 Shards. Log in tomorrow to claim your first gift, begin The Final Frontier, and carry the mission boldly into the future.

STFC Official Discord

The Star Trek Day celebration continues on the Official STFC Discord with the Vulcan Salute Challenge and Subspace Debates!

Vulcan Salute Challenge

Gather your fellow players and recreate the iconic Vulcan Salute using your ships! You can participate with your Alliance or your entire server. The #vulcan-salute-challenge is now open, and we're already impressed by the entries we've seen so far! Submissions will be accepted until September 8 at 11:59 PM UTC. Alliance participation can earn your alliance an in-game Title, while servers that come together for the challenge can earn an Epic in-game Title for everyone on the server!

Suspace Debates

Starting September 8, head to the #st60-subspace-debates channel for a new daily question and share the funniest, wildest, and most unexpected answers. The Community Team will select 10 winning responses, with each winner receiving a $99 pack*!

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