Star Trek: Into the Unknown & Captain's Chair Titles Get New Titles

Posted in: Games, Tabletop, WizKids | Tagged: star trek, Star Trek: Into the Unknown

Star Trek Into the Unknown and Captain's Chair Get New Additions

WizKids revealed three new Star Trek tabletop additions: two Captain's Chair titles and a new Into the Unknown storyline expansion.

Article Summary WizKids unveils three new Star Trek game releases: Captain's Chair - To Boldly Go, Second Contact, and Glory and Zeal.

Star Trek: Captain's Chair - To Boldly Go is a standalone game with six captains, asymmetric decks, and solo play.

Second Contact adds new Star Trek captains like Carol Freeman and Christopher Pike, plus a portal-crossing location.

Star Trek Into the Unknown: Glory and Zeal expands Klingon and Cardassian factions with ships, missions, and gear.

WizKids recently revealed three new additions to their line of Star Trek games, as we're getting two new Captain's Chair titles and a new Into The Unknown set. First off, the two new Captain's Chair sets are To Boldly Go and Second Contact, offering a plethora of new cards and choices, spanning across the franchise, but the second specifically focuses on Lower Decks. Meanwhile, the Star Trek Into the Unknown: Glory and Zeal storyline expansion brings with it some epic additions from Deep Space Nine and The Next Generation, revolving around the Cardassians and Klingons. We have more details on all of them for you here.

Star Trek: Captain's Chair – To Boldly Go

Star Trek: Captain's Chair – To Boldly Go is a new, fully standalone game with all the cards and components you need! In addition to Kirk and Kahn, you can now play as Philippa Georgiou from Star Trek: Discovery, Rebner, the Pakled Commander from Star Trek: Lower Decks, and more! Each of the six captains comes with their own unique, asymmetric deck of cards that matches that leader's personality, abilities, allies, and assets. These decks can be expanded with cards available to both players, representing the people, items, planets, and events that characters encounter in iconic storylines.

Each deck creates different strategic directions, based on what common cards are available, and what strategy your opponent deploys. True to Star Trek, antagonism will not win every game. You will need to pursue diplomacy, exploration, and science, with different captains excelling at different paths. Perfer to fly solo? Take on the galaxy with a challenging single-player mode built to test your skill and strategy! With hundreds of unique, deeply thematic cards, you'll want to explore the galaxy again and again! The chair is yours, captain!

Star Trek: Captain's Chair – Second Contact

Play as Carol Freeman, Captain of the U.S.S. Cerritos, Christopher Pike, Captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise, and more! You can also add Krulmuth-B as a starting location, opening a portal that crosses space and time! In Star Trek: Captain's Chair, you will go head-to-head with an opponent, each stepping into the shoes of an iconic leader from across Star Trek's galaxy and history. Command ships, crew, and away teams, while you manage resources and alliances. True to Star Trek, antagonism will not win every game. You will need to pursue diplomacy, exploration, and science, with different captains excelling at different paths. Prefer to fly solo? Take on the galaxy with a challenging single-player mode built to test your skill and strategy!

Star Trek Into the Unknown: Glory and Zeal

The Cardassian Union is eager to work for either side, as long as they further their own agendas. With new officers, titles, directives, and equipment, this exciting new faction offers a unique way to play! The Klingon Empire is bolstered by new named officers, titles, and equipment–providing several new tactical assets for each mission.

As for new starships, this expansion brings the Negh'Var-class, a powerful flagship, to the Klingons, solidifying them as a standalone faction in the quadrant. The Cardassians present a new and uncertain threat, as they deploy Galor-class cruisers and Groumall-type military freighters to the front lines. These ships provide new and varied assets to deploy either as mercenaries or as their own faction in the game.

Recruit new officers and requisition unique equipment for your task forces, and deploy detailed ships to help you attain your goals. Take on a new campaign arc and incident missions designed to test each faction's political strategy, exploratory innovation, and resolve to fight!

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