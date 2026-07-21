Posted in: Games, Star Trek Online, Video Games | Tagged: star trek, Star Trek Online

Star Trek Online Releases New Kelvin Timeline Starship Bundle

Star Trek Online has released the Kelvin Timeline Starship Bundle, adding three new Kelvin-era starships plus uniforms, vanity items, and other premium rewards.

Article Summary Star Trek Online launches the Kelvin Timeline Starship Bundle with three new film-inspired ships for PC now.

Command the Salcombe Intel Escort, Armstrong Dreadnought Cruiser, and Newton Science Carrier.

Each Kelvin Timeline ship in Star Trek Online includes bonus visual variants and can be bought separately.

The bundle adds exclusive rewards like the 2233 uniform, Vulcan jacket, vanity shield, and Red Matter console.

Arc Games and Cryptic Studios announced the release of Star Trek Online's Kelvin Timeline Starship Bundle, adding some new fun items to the game. You're getting three new ships that were devised for the J.J. Abrams line of films, each with its own fun design that looks like it could fit into any era of Star Trek while still retaining its era. Along with several uniform choices that will arrive with the bundle. We have more details and images below, as well as a trailer for it, as the bundle is available now for PC, and coming to consoles on August 4.

Explore The Kelvin Timeline With The Latest Star Trek Online Bundle

Originally appearing in the Kelvin Timeline introduced in Star Trek (2009), the bundle allows captains to command the Salcombe Intel Escort, Armstrong Miracle Worker Dreadnought Cruiser, and Newton Command Science Carrier, each available individually or together as part of the complete bundle. In addition to the new ships, players can unlock exclusive items including the Vulcan Cold Weather Jacket, the Starfleet Uniform 2233, the Kelvin Radiance Vanity Shield, and other premium rewards that celebrate the films' distinctive style.

The Kelvin Timeline debuted in Star Trek (2009) and continued through Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) and Star Trek Beyond (2016), introducing a timeline that reimagined Captain Kirk, Spock, and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise for a new generation of fans. Adapting the films' bold visual style and distinctive starship designs, Star Trek Online expands these fan-favorite cinematic vessels into fully playable starships, with original gameplay mechanics, exclusive cosmetics, and premium rewards that celebrate the blockbuster films.

Salcombe Intel Escort – Also available to purchase separately Includes the bonus "Dartmouth" visual variant, inspired by prime-timeline Section 31 starships.

Also available to purchase separately Armstrong Miracle Worker Dreadnought Cruiser – Also available to purchase separately Includes the bonus "Aldrin" visual variant, inspired by the Galaxy-class from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Also includes the bonus "Mayflower" visual variant from Star Trek: 2009.

Also available to purchase separately Newton Command Science Carrier – Also available to purchase separately Includes the bonus "Leibniz" visual variant, inspired by the Sagan-class from Star Trek: Picard.

Also available to purchase separately Bundle Exclusives: Extreme Temperature EV Suit Console – Universal – Red Matter Containment Breach Kelvin Radiance Vanity Shield Costume: Vulcan Cold Weather Jacket Costume: Starfleet Uniform 2233 Title: Event Horizon Survivor



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