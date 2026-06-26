Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, Cryptic Studios, star trek, Star Trek Online: Undiscovered

Star Trek Online: Undiscovered Announced For July 7

Star Trek Online: Undiscovered explores a new chapter in the war with the Klingons, as the next expansion arrives for PC on July 7.

Article Summary Star Trek Online: Undiscovered launches on PC July 7, with the new expansion bringing consoles into the action on July 29.

The Star Trek story revisits the Klingon war as players back a fragile ceasefire amid prophecy, suspicion, and Undine danger.

Robert Picardo and Lisa LoCicero return to Star Trek Online as the Doctor and Miral Paris in this alternate-universe arc.

Undiscovered adds a new episode, Deep Space Encounters, and an event rewarding the K'Vort Temporal Flight Deck Raptor.

Arc Games and Cryptic Studios have revealed the details of the next major expansion of Star Trek Online, as it looks like we're getting into some interesting lore with Undiscovered. This feels like a massive Star Trek mashup, as the team has made art that harkens back to Star Trek V: The Undiscovered Country and has brought in The Doctor (Robert Picardo) and Lieutenant Miral Paris (Lisa LoCicero) to reprise their alternative-universe roles in the game. We have mroe details on what the expansion will bring as it arrives for PC on July 7, while consoles will get it on July 29.

Fulfill a New Klingon Prophecy With Star Trek Online: Undiscovered

The Federation has proposed a ceasefire deal to the Klingon High Council, but after four years of war and a growing Undine threat, the Klingons are bitter and suspicious. Join Lieutenant Miral Paris and the Doctor in securing support for President Okeg's peace proposal, while navigating controversies surrounding Paris' mantle as the Kuvah'magh of ancient Klingon prophecy. This update features new Deep Space Encounters: procedural missions players encounter as they explore the galaxy. Players can earn the imposing K'Vort Temporal Flight Deck Raptor, as seen in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Lower Decks, by playing the "Undiscovered" event.

New Episode – The Kuvah'Magh Return to 2409 and experience the first episode of a reimagining of the fan-favorite arc. Join Starfleet Chief of Security Lieutenant Miral Paris and the Doctor in vying for peace between the Federation and the Klingons, before more sinister forces ruin any hope for peace.

– New Feature – Deep Space Encounters Explore Sector Space like never before in our brand-new Deep Space Encounters! Travel the Alpha, Beta, and Delta Quadrants to find unique missions with new objectives, random enemies, and a large variety of environments. Playing Deep Space Encounters will earn bonus Endeavor XP and Daily Event Progress for the new Undiscovered Event!

– New Event – Undiscovered The scheming Klingon Ambassador B'vat must be stopped! Participate in the Undiscovered event by playing the new episode, engaging in Deep Space Encounters, or playing from a selection of Task Force Operations to earn the powerful K'Vort Temporal Flight Deck Raptor. This massive Klingon warship, originally seen in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Lower Decks, includes the "Hunting Pack Escorts" universal console and the "Imperial Pressure" starship trait, as well as a brand-new "Rapid Fire Disruptor Heavy Emitter" Experimental Weapon!

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