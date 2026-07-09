Posted in: Games, Star Trek Online, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, Cryptic Studios, star trek, Star Trek Online: Undiscovered

Star Trek Online: Undiscovered Launches With a New Trailer

Star Trek Online: Undiscovered has launched, featuring a new story about the Federation and Klingons at war and a visit from the Gorn.

Article Summary Star Trek Online: Undiscovered is now live on PC, launching a new story trailer with consoles arriving July 29.

The expansion sends players into a renewed Federation-Klingon conflict as peace talks unravel and the Gorn emerge.

Robert Picardo and Lisa LoCicero return as the Doctor and Miral Paris for a new Star Trek Online mission arc.

Undiscovered adds Deep Space Encounters and an event reward: the K'Vort Temporal Flight Deck Raptor.

Arc Games and Cryptic Studios have launched Star Trek Online: Undiscovered, the latest expansion to the free-to-play MMO set in the Star Trek universe. As we've discussed before, this feels like a bit of a mash-up between Star Trek V: The Undiscovered Country and Voyager, as we see The Doctor (Robert Picardo) and Lieutenant Miral Paris (Lisa LoCicero) reprise their alternative-universe roles for an all-new mission in the alternative universe the game is set in. The Federation and Klingons have been at war for five years, but this new story will bring a chance to end that, along with a visit from the Gorn. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the content is live on PC, with consoles getting the content on July 29.

Fulfill a New Klingon Prophecy With Star Trek Online: Undiscovered

The Federation has proposed a ceasefire deal to the Klingon High Council, but after four years of war and a growing Undine threat, the Klingons are bitter and suspicious. Join Lieutenant Miral Paris and the Doctor in securing support for President Okeg's peace proposal, while navigating controversies surrounding Paris' mantle as the Kuvah'magh of ancient Klingon prophecy. This update features new Deep Space Encounters: procedural missions players encounter as they explore the galaxy. Players can earn the imposing K'Vort Temporal Flight Deck Raptor, as seen in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Lower Decks, by playing the "Undiscovered" event.

New Episode – The Kuvah'Magh Return to 2409 and experience the first episode of a reimagining of the fan-favorite arc. Join Starfleet Chief of Security Lieutenant Miral Paris and the Doctor in vying for peace between the Federation and the Klingons, before more sinister forces ruin any hope for peace.

– New Feature – Deep Space Encounters Explore Sector Space like never before in our brand-new Deep Space Encounters! Travel the Alpha, Beta, and Delta Quadrants to find unique missions with new objectives, random enemies, and a large variety of environments. Playing Deep Space Encounters will earn bonus Endeavor XP and Daily Event Progress for the new Undiscovered Event!

– New Event – Undiscovered The scheming Klingon Ambassador B'vat must be stopped! Participate in the Undiscovered event by playing the new episode, engaging in Deep Space Encounters, or playing from a selection of Task Force Operations to earn the powerful K'Vort Temporal Flight Deck Raptor. This massive Klingon warship, originally seen in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Lower Decks, includes the "Hunting Pack Escorts" universal console and the "Imperial Pressure" starship trait, as well as a brand-new "Rapid Fire Disruptor Heavy Emitter" Experimental Weapon!

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