Posted in: Games, Star Trek, Star Trek Online, Video Games | Tagged: Ethan Peck, spock, Star Trek Online: Rediscovered

Star Trek Online Welcomes Ethan Peck as Spock For Next Event

Star Trek Online brings in some of that Strange New Worlds flavor as Ethan Peck joins the game as Spock for the Rediscovered event.

Article Summary Star Trek Online adds Ethan Peck as Lieutenant Spock in Rediscovered, alongside Piotr Michael and Leonard Nimoy audio.

Rediscovered launches September 22 with The City on the Edge of Never, sending captains through Star Trek history.

Star Trek Online also adds the Know Thy Enemy TFO, where players face B'vat's brutal Klingon holosimulation.

New Star Trek Online rewards include a 60th Anniversary starship prize pack, Rediscovered bundle, and gifting feature.

Arc Games and Cryptic Studios are bringing in some of that Strange New Worlds content to Star Trek Online, as Ethan Peck will join the game as Lieutenant Spock. Peck will join the game as part of the new Residcovbered event being added to the title, which also includes Piotr Michael as Captain Spock from the movies and original archival dialogue from Leonard Nimoy as Commander Spock. The game will also be adding a ton of 60th Anniversary content, new bundles, new gifts, and other fun additions. We have the details and a new roadmap showing future content, along with the trailer above, as the content arrives on September 22.

Fascinating. Ethan Peck Joins Star Trek Online: Rediscovered

Captains must return to the year 2409 and unravel the mystery behind the disappearances of Lieutenant Miral Paris and Ambassador B'vat. Her final message on the Gateway Planet will send players on a temporal chase across Star Trek history, where Captains meet Spock through the ages and continue the quest to stop B'vat!

New Episode – The City on the Edge of Never

Return to the year 2409 and unravel the mystery behind the disappearances of Lieutenant Miral Paris and B'vat. Her final message on the Gateway Planet launches you on a temporal chase across Star Trek history in which your Captain meets the Spocks through the ages, and continues their quest to stop B'vat!

New Space Task Force Operation (TFO) – Know Thy Enemy

Participate in B'vat's nefarious Klingon holosimulation — a brutal training program designed to expose the Federation's weaknesses and enact the Empire's darkest ambitions. Push your tactical instincts to their limits, and confront the full scope of B'vat's schemes. Do you have the strength, cunning, and endurance to execute his vision against your own allies?

New Event – Rediscovered

Across the galaxy, time is beginning to fracture. The disappearances of key members of the Federation and the Klingon Empire have triggered a cascade of temporal disturbances. Amidst era-spanning pursuits through the past, Captains stand at the crossroads of an uncertain destiny — every step forward reveals how close the B'vat is to rewriting history forever. Participate in selected TFOs to earn powerful space weapons effective against B'vat and his allies.

New Item – 60th Anniversary Starship Icons Prize Pack

The 60th Anniversary Starship Icons Prize pack is a new type of pack that includes a chance to win one of 60 starships, with excellent odds to win a starship with every pack opened. As you open prize packs, you can keep your winnings or save up for higher-tier prizes. The grand prize of the 60th Anniversary Starship Icons Prize Pack is the brand-new Constitution Pilot Multi-Mission Cruiser [T6], the flagship of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

New Bundle – Rediscovered Minibundle

The Rediscovered Minibundle includes a variety of items essential for the modern time traveler. Included are the Crepusculan Traveler's Robes and Starfleet Medical Jumpsuit (2259) outfits, two anti-Gorn ground weapons, and two Holographic Spock bridge officers: one patterned after Commander Spock from 2260 (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) and one patterned after Captain Spock from 2293 (Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country).

New Feature – Gifting

Select Zen Store bundles are now available to purchase as a gift for a fellow player on your friends list or a player in your fleet. The bundles available include Mudd's Bundles, Anniversary Starship Bundles, Legendary Bundles, Starter Packs, and Expansion Packs.

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