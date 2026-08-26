Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Magic Fuel Games, star trek, Star Trek: Outposts Unknown

Star Trek: Outposts Unknown Officially Launches On October 20th

Prepare to boldly go into the unknown — Star Trek: Outposts Unknown has an October 20 release date.

Article Summary Star Trek: Outposts Unknown launches October 20 on PC via Steam, bringing a new Star Trek strategy adventure.

Set in the Strange New Worlds era, you lead a crew to explore planets, gather resources, and keep everyone alive.

This narrative-driven outpost builder has you research alien worlds, assign officers, and expand scientific bases.

Explore the X'Lehari System, solve cosmic mysteries, and use iconic Star Trek tech to aid a fragile civilization.

Playstack revealed the official release date for Star Trek: Outposts Unknown today, as the game will launch on October 20. If you haven't seen the game yet, you play as a crew during the Strange New Worlds era, exploring one of those worlds by sending down a landing party in this base-building exploration title. It will be up to you to find out what makes the planet tick, search for resources, and keep the crew alive on a planet that has only been scanned by probes to this point.

We played a demo of it back when it was first announced, and the game has a lot of potential. It was a lot of fun seeing developer Magic Fuel Games take on how the Star Trek world operates when the crew is just doing their jobs. We'll see how well the full version pans out. Enjoy the latest trailer and details below, as we'll see the game launch in two months on PC via Steam.

Discover What's Really Out There in Star Trek: Outposts Unknown

Lead your crew across strange new worlds in this narrative-driven outpost builder! Research, explore, and build as you face a mysterious cosmic force that threatens a new ally. Your adventure awaits, Captain! Construct complex research facilities across strange new worlds in the first-ever outpost builder set in the Star Trek universe. Explore diverse tech and buildings, trees, and carefully choose which structures will help explore and build as you face a mysterious cosmic force that threatens all life in the system. Lead your crew through dangerous encounters that will test their morale and prowess.

Explore the X'Lehari System, assign tasks to your crew, and develop your officers to ensure their survival. Explore the X'Lehari System with a completely original Star Trek story set in the 23rd century, alongside the era depicted in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Traverse through unique environments, meet new characters, and use iconic technology in your mission to render aid to a fragile civilization's impending catastrophe.

Lead your crew through a wide variety of unique missions, with each completed challenge uncovering more of the mystery behind a growing cosmic threat.

Fuel scientific advancement through exploration while building logistics networks to optimize new resources and discoveries.

Expand operations with manufacturing and advanced systems to unlock complex puzzles essential to understanding this region of space.

Progress through iconic Star Trek technology, using crew, vehicles, transporters, and other familiar tools to move essential resources and solve logistical challenges.

Establish permanent outposts across diverse worlds, each presenting distinct environmental challenges.

Shape a growing scientific network, with every outpost contributing to broader exploration efforts.

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