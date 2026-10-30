Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Star Trek, Video Games | Tagged: Gamexcite, Q, star trek: voyager, Star Trek: Voyager - Across The Unknown

Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown Adds Delta Chronicles 2 DLC

Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown has released its third DLC, as you'll see more Q storylines and options with Delta Chronicles 2

Article Summary Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown adds Delta Chronicles 2, the third DLC, with new missions and choices.

Revisit five Star Trek: Voyager stories, including Q and the Grey, Q2, The Swarm, and Tinker Tenor Doctor Spy.

Delta Chronicles 2 adds recruitable heroes like Q, plus new technologies, NPC ships, and expanded Delta Quadrant play.

John de Lancie returns as Q in voiced Q Logs, available across sectors 2–12, with the DLC priced at $8.

Daedalic Entertainment has released its third DLC for Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown, as players will have more storyline options in the game with the Delta Chronicles 2. The content will add a few new chapters from Q and his never-ending sagas across the cosmos, as well as the plague Janyway and her crew, as well as a notable fun episode that involves The Doctor. We have more details and the trailer here, and you can get the DLC by itself for $8 or as part of the Expansion Pass.

Explore More Storylines With The Delta Chronicles 2 DLC

The new DLC turns five memorable U.S.S. Voyager storylines into new missions across the Delta Quadrant. Players will get caught up in Q's family drama in "Q and the Grey" and the unlockable follow-up "Q2," enter the territory of the Swarm, deal with the Doctor's increasingly troublesome fantasies in "Tinker Tenor Doctor Spy," and step into the conflict between the Kraylor and Annari aboard the Nightingale.

Alongside two recruitable heroes, including Q himself, two new technologies and three NPC ships, Delta Chronicles 2 also introduces the Q Logs: voiced audio logs for sectors 2 through 12 featuring John de Lancie reprising his role as Q, with his own take on Voyager, the Continuum, family problems and the occasional downside of omnipotence.

About Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown

Star Trek Voyager: Across the Unknown is a story-driven survival strategy game in which the fate of the iconic starship is in your hands. Take the helm, manage the ship and resources, and make difficult decisions. Will you be able to bring home the ship and its crew? Did you ever wonder what would have happened had Captain Janeway decided differently? If an important crew member had followed a different path? Or what the outcome would have been had the crew of the U.S.S. Voyager embraced Borg technology to increase their chances of survival?

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