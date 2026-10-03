Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Star Trek, Video Games | Tagged: star trek: voyager, Star Trek: Voyager - Across The Unknown

Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown Drops Q Trials With Deep Dive

Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown has released the new free Q Trials update, along with a deep dive video getting into it.

Article Summary Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown adds the free Q Trials update, with a new deep dive video explaining the mode.

John de Lancie returns as Q, guiding chaotic new runs through the Delta Quadrant with procedural events and goals.

Q Trials emphasizes replayability, letting players reset their journey, test new crew setups, and even make Harry Kim Captain.

Star Trek players can earn rewards, unlock meta progression, and use wild Q modifiers that reshape every strategy.

Daedalic Entertainment has released the new free update for Star Trek: Voyager – Across The Unknown, along with a special deep dive video exploring The Q Trials. The video above gives a developer-led explanation of how the new content will work, as John de Lancie reprises his role as Q to take you on what may be an insane series of adventures. Your progress in the game is saved, but you will start over, as the Q are after to meddle in the events of mankind, even if it's promoting Harry Kim to Captain. If you have the new Equinox DLC purchased, you can use that ship instead of Voyager, with some bonuses and minuses to your ability to get home. Enjoy the video above as the content is now live.

Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown – The Q Trials

Overseen by the omnipotent being Q, Q Trials lets players experience the game like never before. Built around freedom and replayability, the new mode challenges players to embark on a series of increasingly difficult runs through the Delta Quadrant, shaped by procedural events and random sector goals, creating a unique experience with every run. Extensive customization options allow players to experiment with crew assignments and unconventional strategies, including promoting Harry Kim to Captain.

Every run presents new decisions and new opportunities to adapt. At the end of each sector, Q offers players the choice of three rewards: resources, new heroes or new technologies, which contribute to permanent meta progression. Players also have to use a variety of "Q modifiers" that significantly alter the established gameplay. Double the capacity of crew quarters in exchange for increased sickness? Gain additional morale at the expense of reduced building speed? Or simply increase the chance of extremely positive but also negative outcomes? Players must respond to these unexpected situations, reconsider familiar strategies, and find their own way through Q's latest test.

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