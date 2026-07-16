Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gamexcite, star trek, star trek: voyager, Star Trek: Voyager - Across The Unknown

Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown Reveals An Expansion Pass

New content is coming to Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown, including a free update and an Expansion Pass with more additions.

Article Summary Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown launches an Expansion Pass, adding four premium DLC packs over the next year.

Free Patch 1.8 adds seven new ship quests, expanded side missions, UI upgrades, balance tweaks, and quality-of-life fixes.

Delta Chronicles debuts with five episode-inspired missions, alternate outcomes, new technologies, and fresh choices.

New Star Trek heroes and ships join the roster, including Barclay, Dr. Gegen, the USS Equinox, and more Delta Quadrant content.

Developer Gamexcite and publisher Daedalic Entertainment have revealed that Star Trek: Voyager – Across The Unknown will be getting some new DLC content. First off, the game got a free update today that will expand several of the side missions with the help of the Delta Flyer. Second, the game has launched a new Expansion Pass that will give you access to multiple DLC releases over the next year, expanding the game into even more areas not covered in the base game and offering more stories and options for how to proceed with Voyager's mission to get home. Including a story many questions why they didn't see much of in the main game, as you'll run into the USS Equinox. We have the dev notes below and a new trailer above.

Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown Goes Beyond With An Expansion Pass

Now available, the first DLC "Delta Chronicles" presents five new side missions based on some of the series' most memorable episodes – Distant Origin, The Omega Directive, Cold Fire, Homestead and Inside Man – each with the branching decisions and meaningful consequences that define the base game, allowing players to choose different outcomes than in the show. Two new heroes join the playable roster: Reginald Barclay in holographic form and Dr. Gegen of the reptilian Voth, both with their own unique combat abilities. Four new NPC ships further expand the Delta Quadrant's lineup, including the imposing Voth City Ship and a Ferengi Marauder that can be recruited as an ally. New technologies round out the package.

The DLC Timeline

Alongside the new DLC content, Patch 1.8 brings a broad range of free content and improvements to Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown, including seven new ship quests and events, refined tech tree descriptions, UI upgrades, adjusted balancing, and quality-of-life improvements shaped in close collaboration with the game's highly active community.

The Expansion Pass charts a course through additional premium content to be released in the coming months. Highlights on the horizon include a second set of side missions, the USS Equinox as a playable starship for an upcoming game mode, and a new sector based on one of the most celebrated episodes in Voyager history. In total, the Expansion Pass includes four premium DLCs, each adding substantial new content to the game – from new story missions and playable characters to new ships and new technologies – and thus entirely new ways to experience the Delta Quadrant, warranting another playthrough even for seasoned Captains. Full details on each upcoming DLC will be revealed in the months ahead.

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