Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Star Trek, Video Games | Tagged: Gamexcite, Q, star trek: voyager, Star Trek: Voyager - Across The Unknown

Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown Will Experience The Q Trials

Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown is exploring more of what Q can and could do to the crew with the new Q Trials

Article Summary Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown adds the free Q Trials update on October 1, introducing a roguelike mode.

Q Trials brings randomized events, shifting routes, and more freedom to build unusual crews across the Delta Quadrant.

Players can test bold Star Trek: Voyager strategies, including unconventional crew builds that Q will actively comment on.

The Equinox DLC adds the U.S.S. Equinox and key crew, offering a tougher Star Trek: Voyager survival challenge.

Daedalic Entertainment has revealed a new free update and DLC coming to Star Trek: Voyager – Across The Unknown on October 1, with Q joining the game in a new mode. The Q Trials will see a new roguelike mode in which Q (voiced by the one and only John de Lancie) will encourage you to do things that normally wouldn't be all that approved by Starfleet, even this far out in the Delta Quadrant, offering up new possibilities and places to explore, as well as how to manage a crew that you fully control. What's more, the game will be getting the new Equinox DLC, providing the rogue ship that broke many of the rules trying to find Voyager at the end of Season 5. It's a smaller ship with different resources, but it provides a deeper challenge for players who want one. We have mroe details below for all the content to come.

The Q Trials

Q Trials changes the rules of your journey through the Delta Quadrant. Randomized events, changing routes and challenges, but also much more freedom in how you build your crew turn each journey through the Delta Quadrant into a different test. Want to put together an all-Borg crew? Go ahead. Q will probably have opinions. No. He most definitely will have opinions.

The Expansion Pass

Launching alongside it is Equinox, the second DLC in the Expansion Pass, unlocking the U.S.S. Equinox plus Captain Rudolph Ransom, First Officer Maxwell Burke, and Crewman Noah Lessing for Q Trials. Smaller ship. Less room. Fewer crew. Less warp power. In other words, getting home just became a lot more complicated.

About Star Trek: Voyager – Across The Unknown

Star Trek Voyager: Across the Unknown is a story-driven survival strategy game in which the fate of the iconic starship is in your hands. Take the helm, manage the ship and resources, and make difficult decisions. Will you be able to bring home the ship and its crew? Did you ever wonder what would have happened had Captain Janeway decided differently? If an important crew member had followed a different path? Or what the outcome would have been had the crew of the U.S.S. Voyager embraced Borg technology to increase their chances of survival?

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