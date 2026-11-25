Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Star Trek, Video Games | Tagged: Gamexcite, star trek: voyager, Star Trek: Voyager - Across The Unknown

Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown Will Explore The Year of Hell

Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown brings the Year of Hell to the game, forcing players to try to survive twelve months of relentless losses.

Article Summary Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown gets its final DLC on December 9, adapting the Year of Hell storyline.

Players face Annorax and the Krenim as Voyager endures a brutal year of losses, damaged decks, and crew deaths.

The DLC lets you either work with Annorax to repair the timeline or resist him and try to destroy his timeship.

Year of Hell is a separate survival scenario that leaves your main save untouched and adds no new side content.

Daedalic Entertainment and gameXcite have revealed the fourth and final DLC for Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown, as the game will be thrown into the deep end for the Year of Hell. One of the most prominent two-part stories in the show's history, you'll have to contend with the Krenim captain Annorax, who is using his ability to rewrite history to send Voyager through twelve months of relentless losses. Can you stop him? Change his mind? Maybe partner with him? Or just be blown to bits and never make it home. You'll find out on December 9, but for now, enjoy the trailer.

Can You Survive the Year of Hell?

Help Annorax repair the timeline, on the condition that he stops erasing civilizations, and discover how your senior officers respond to the bargain. Their disapproval will grow as the months pass. Or if you'd rather follow the episode's path, keep a low profile and work toward bringing his timeship down. Year of Hell follows its own story and leaves your main game save untouched. Its focus is on survival gameplay, without adding new side missions, recruitable heroes, or research technologies. Whichever route you choose, keeping Voyager flying comes at a cost:

Manage the decline. Gameplay turned on its head . Begin with advanced systems and upgrades already in place, then fight to keep essential systems operational as the Krenim take that advantage away.

. Begin with advanced systems and upgrades already in place, then fight to keep essential systems operational as the Krenim take that advantage away. A year of losses and difficult sacrifices . Attacks can destroy rooms, tear entire decks from the ship, and kill crew members. With less space and fewer resources, success means seeing how many of your crew survive the twelve months.

. Attacks can destroy rooms, tear entire decks from the ship, and kill crew members. With less space and fewer resources, success means seeing how many of your crew survive the twelve months. Six ships. Shifting loyalties. Face four Krenim vessels, including Annorax's timeship. The Mawasi Cruiser and Nihydron Warship can join your forces in certain timeline branches-or turn their weapons on you in others.

About Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown

Star Trek Voyager: Across the Unknown is a story-driven survival strategy game in which the fate of the iconic starship is in your hands. Take the helm, manage the ship and resources, and make difficult decisions. Will you be able to bring home the ship and its crew? Did you ever wonder what would have happened had Captain Janeway decided differently? If an important crew member had followed a different path? Or what the outcome would have been had the crew of the U.S.S. Voyager embraced Borg technology to increase their chances of survival?

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