Posted in: Card Games, Fantasy Flight Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: star wars, Star Wars: Unlimited

Star Wars: Unlimited Reveals Plans For Future Content

Fantasy Flight Games recently revealed their plans for Star Wars: Unlimited, both for future content as well as plans for competitions.

Article Summary Star Wars: Unlimited unveils Homeworlds for October, adding 260-plus cards, new tokens, and the Fortify keyword.

Homeworlds spotlight decks feature Chewbacca and Grand Moff Tarkin, whose Death Star leader form reshapes endgame play.

Fantasy Flight Games previews the Star Wars: Unlimited roadmap with Icons, Legacy of Skywalker, and Galaxy at War.

Star Wars: Unlimited organized play expands with 2026 qualifiers, a Regional Championship, fresh rewards, and prize support.

Fantasy Flight Games recently revealed its plan for Star Wars: Unlimited, as they look ahead at the future of the tabletop card game. 2027 looks like it will be one of the game's best as it appears they will have multiple expansions coming next year, along with new accessories for players who are dedicated to the game. Plus some new competitions being lined up that we're sure will keep the game healthy beyond hobby shops. We have mroe info from the company below of what's to come.

Star Wars: Unlimited Looks Ahead

Headlining this year's Galactic Report was the reveal of Homeworlds, the ninth set for Star Wars: Unlimited, launching this October. Exploring the iconic planets, creatures, and civilizations of the Star Wars: Unlimited galaxy, Homeworlds introduces more than 260 new cards alongside several major gameplay innovations that expand strategic possibilities for players. Highlights include:

Spotlight Decks featuring Chewbacca and Grand Moff Tarkin

More than 260 new cards

Two new token types: Beast and Weakness

The introduction of the new Fortify keyword, allowing players to play upgrades on their bases for the first time in Star Wars: Unlimited

Grand Moff Tarkin, the Spotlight deck leader, is the game 's first leader capable of deploying as the Death Star, fundamentally changing late- game strategy

's first leader capable of deploying as the Death Star, fundamentally changing late- strategy First-look card reveals including Qui-Gon Jinn, Grand Admiral Thrawn, Chewbacca, and additional cards from the upcoming expansion

The Future Roadmap

Fantasy Flight Games also unveiled a first look at the future of Star Wars: Unlimited, revealing upcoming product names that will continue expanding the game well into the future, including:

Icons 2027 Edition

Legacy of Skywalker

System Overload

Icons 2028 Edition

Galaxy at War

These announcements continue Fantasy Flight's commitment to delivering a steady cadence of new content while expanding the Star Wars galaxy through fresh mechanics, characters, and gameplay experiences.

Organized Play Continues to Grow Worldwide

The Galactic Report also highlighted the continued expansion of the game's global Organized Play program with updates on Season 2, such as:

Ashes of the Empire Sector Qualifiers: August 15-16 Berlin, Germany August 22-23 Indianapolis, IN September 5-6 Fort Worth, TX September 19-20 Turin, Italy

Regional Championship October 30-Nov 1 Utrecht, Netherlands

New participation rewards

Prize Wall offerings

Day Two promotional cards

Together, these initiatives reinforce Fantasy Flight Games' long-term investment in building one of tabletop gaming's largest and most accessible competitive communities.

New Gamegenic Accessories Revealed

Players also received a first look at a new collection of officially licensed Gamegenic accessories for Star Wars: Unlimited Homeworlds, giving players new ways to protect, organize, and showcase their collections alongside the game's expanding product line.

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