Posted in: Card Games, Fantasy Flight Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: star wars, Star Wars: Unlimited

Star Wars: Unlimited Unveils Galactic Championship Collector Guide

Fantasy Flight Games has revealed the official Galactic Championship Collector Guide for those looking to get every item they possibly can.

Article Summary Star Wars: Unlimited reveals the Galactic Championship Collector Guide ahead of the July 24–26 Las Vegas event.

Main event winner earns an ultra-rare Rey unit card and matching Star Wars: Unlimited game mat.

Last Chance Qualifier and side events offer prize wall tickets for exclusive 2026 Twin Suns showcase cards.

Premium tickets, panel rewards, pin missions, and event merch expand Star Wars: Unlimited collector options.

Fantasy Flight Games has revealed the official Collector Guide for the Star Wars: Unlimited Galactic Championship happening later this month. The event is set to take place from July 24–26 teh The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, as more than 3,000 fans will come together to both compete and collect across the three-day event of organized play. Along with the usual array of side events, panels, artist experiences, trading and collecting activities, creator meetups, and more. The team has laid out the plan for everything collectible you'll be able to snag at the event for those truly looking to walk away with every memory they can, which we have for you here.

Behold! The Star Wars: Unlimited Unveils Galactic Championship Collector Guide

Main Event Rey Card and Game Mat

The most exclusive prizes at the Galactic Championship include a Rey unit card and a matching game mat featuring Rey artwork, awarded only to the winner of the main event.

Prize Wall Showcase Cards

Attendees participating in the July 24 Last Chance Qualifier and side events can earn prize wall tickets redeemable for exclusive items, including showcase variants of leader cards from the 2026 Twin Suns Decks. These showcase cards cannot be obtained from booster packs.

Premium Weekend Ticket Bundle

Fans still looking to attend can purchase a Premium Weekend Ticket, which includes a limited-edition Galactic Championship game mat and promo card, a 2026 Star Wars: Unlimited event-exclusive promo, a pin, a lanyard, and three Ashes of the Empire booster packs.

Additional Onsite Collectibles and Event Merchandise

Attendees can collect exclusive token cards from Ashes of the Empire by attending panels, complete pin passport missions throughout the Expo Hall to collect up to nine specialty pins featuring art from recent Star Wars: Unlimited sets, and purchase event-exclusive merchandise, including aspect hats, hoodies, T-shirts, bags, water bottles, and keychains. Pins are limited to one of each collectible pin per attendee while supplies last. In addition to the Main Event, the Galactic Championship will feature the Premier Open, Eternal Open, side events, the Prize Wall, panels, Artist Alley, Trading and Collecting Zone, Designer Depot, Chill Zone, Family Zone, Creator Area, and more.

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