Posted in: Games, Lucasfilm Games, Respawn Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Bit Reactor, star wars, Star Wars Zero Company

Star Wars Zero Company Drops Official Final Trailer

Star Wars Zero Company gets one last trailer before the game launches on August 27, giving you an overall look at what's to come.

Article Summary Star Wars Zero Company drops its official final trailer, offering a last spoiler-light look before launch on August 27.

This new Star Wars Zero Company adventure is a single-player turn-based tactics game set during the Clone Wars.

Lead Hawks and Zero Company through tactical missions, investigations, and a cinematic story against a rising threat.

Customize your squad, build combat synergies, and adapt your strategy on evolving battlefields across the galaxy.

Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games dropped one last trailer for Star Wars: Zero Company, providing a final look at the game before it launches. Just in case you've somehow missed this one in the middle of all the hype for it, this is a new single-player turn-based tactics game, where you will lead an elite squad of what are essentially mercenaries for hire, with a story that takes place in the twilight of the Clone Wars. This is basically one last sizzle reel to get you into the game, as the team lays out everything you need to know about it, without making it a dev video or spoiling everything. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives on PC and consoles on August 27.

Get a Last Look at Star Wars Zero Company Before Launch

Command an elite squad through a gritty and authentic story in Star Wars Zero Company, a single-player turn-based tactics game set in the twilight of the Clone Wars. You will step into the shoes of Hawks, a former Republic officer who leads Zero Company as they are recruited for an operation that pits them against an emerging threat that will consume the galaxy if left unchecked. Command the galaxy's finest in tactical operations, investigations, and other heart-pounding missions through a cinematic original story.

Strategize and adapt at both your base of operations and an ever-shifting battlefield to make every move count — the outcomes of your decisions make each playthrough different. Deploy a team of operatives composed of a variety of archetypes — ranging from scoundrels to astromechs, or even a Jedi — choosing from an arsenal of tactical abilities to outmaneuver and defeat your foes.

Improve your squad's skills as you deploy them on missions, where they learn to work together and unlock new combat synergies that could be the difference between victory and defeat. Customize Hawks' combat specialization and appearance, then fill out your team with original and custom-made Star Wars characters, tailoring their appearances, loadouts, and abilities to fit your playstyle.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!