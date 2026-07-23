Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Lucasfilm Games, Respawn Entertainment, san diego comic con, Video Games | Tagged: Bit Reactor, star wars, Star Wars Zero Company

Star Wars Zero Company Reveals Cast at San Diego Comic-Con 2026

The developers for Star Wars Zero Company revealed the full voice cast during San Diego Comic-Con 2026 ahead of its Saturday panel.

Article Summary Star Wars Zero Company revealed its full voice cast at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 ahead of a major Saturday panel.

Bit Reactor, Respawn, and Lucasfilm Games will host a July 25 panel with key developers and cast members.

Players lead customizable former Republic officer Hawks, voiced by Jonathan Freeman or Erica Luttrell.

Star Wars Zero Company emphasizes squad customization, species options, and a hunt for villain Kundri Fathom.

Bit Reactor, Respawn Entertainment, and Lucasfilm Games all took part in San Diego Comic-Con 2026 this morning, revealing the voice cast of Star Wars Zero Company. The team revealed the game will have a panel happening on Saturday, July 25, from 4-5 pm PT, giving fans a behind-the-scenes conversation between Narrative & Cinematic Director Aaron Contreras (Bit Reactor), Creative Executive Kelsey Sharpe (Lucasfilm), with four of the newly revealed cast members: Dee Bradley Baker, Jonathan Freeman, Vic Michaelis, and Rekha Sharma. We have the full cast reveal below along with more of the dev notes ahead of the panel.

The Cast Revealed For Star Wars Zero Company

In Star Wars Zero Company, players will step into the shoes of former Galactic Republic officer Hawks, who they're able to fully customize, including their choice of a masculine or feminine voice, performed by Jonathan Freeman and Erica Luttrell, respectively. As the leader of Zero Company, an unconventional outfit of professionals for hire from across the galaxy, which includes a Clone Trooper, a Mandalorian, a Jedi Padawan, and more, players must hunt down and stop Kundri Fathom (Rekha Sharma), the ruthless leader of the Separatist-aligned cult known as the Infinite Coil.

Zero Company Operatives

Captain Hawks: Jonathan Freeman (M) / Erica Luttrell (F)

Jonathan Freeman (M) / Erica Luttrell (F) Trick: Dee Bradley Baker

Dee Bradley Baker Kabb Uppercut: JB Blanc

JB Blanc Jae Mordant: Judy Alice Lee

Judy Alice Lee Tel-Rea 'Tel' Vokoss: Nicole Rainteau

Nicole Rainteau Cly Kullervo: Alex McKenna

Alex McKenna Luco Bronc: Jason Spisak

In Star Wars Zero Company, customization is central to the experience. Hawks and recruited Operators can be created from eight iconic Star Wars species: Devaronian, Human, Neimoidian, Ovissian, Togruta, Twi'lek, Weequay, and Zabrak. Voices, outfits, and many aspects of Hawks and an Operator's appearance can be customized along with combat specializations and talents over time. It's up to players to unite their Operators and form the best squad for the mission at hand.

Cameos

Bennic Halloren: Leo Howard

Leo Howard Runa Blask: Vic Michaelis

Vic Michaelis Neesh Renark: Jim Pirri

Jim Pirri M-3VO, "Meevo": DC Douglas

DC Douglas Anakin Skywalker: Matt Lanter

Matt Lanter Gorga: Kevin Michael Richardson

Kevin Michael Richardson Fathom: Rekha Sharma

Rekha Sharma Typhon: Hunter Smith

Hunter Smith Visser: Dylan Kenin

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